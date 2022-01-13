Russo's Partnership with Dynamic Shines with Two Additional Vermella Sites

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy will bring solar to several Vermella Union buildings, including an initial 220kWDC system. The project will offset close to all annual consumption from the grid via on-site renewable energy.

Russo's ongoing commitment to clean energy is a testament to their focus on sustainable real estate development and the importance renewables have in creating an inclusive, modern environment. "Dynamic understands the importance solar energy plays in delivering a differentiated product to our community. Dynamic built out our first project and we trust they'll continue to deliver future quality solar projects on time," said Edward Russo, CEO at Russo Development.

A continued engagement is the best testament to Dynamics's emphasis on a high-quality customer experience. "We are thrilled to continue earning Russo's business. Our broad national reach and strong regional presence allows Russo to have the confidence in us to scale-up their renewables portfolio," said Jeff Nocella, VP of Business Development.

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service, turn-key, independent national renewable energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial, and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, tradespeople, project managers, developers and financiers, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment, and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com email [email protected] or call (877) 809-8884. https://www.google.com/search?client=safari&rls=en&q=dynamic+energy&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8

About Russo Development

Russo Development is one of the most active, privately held developers of industrial, data center, and multifamily properties serving the New Jersey market. Russo has earned a reputation for well-planned developments that are distinguished by their emphasis on detail and quality. Over their 50-year history, Russo has completed more than 8 million square feet of industrial projects and has become one of the largest owners of data center space in the New York metropolitan area. The firm has also completed approximately 2,200 rental apartments during the past several years and has a multi-family pipeline of over 3,500 units planned in various New Jersey communities over the next five years. To learn more about the firm's philosophies and hallmarks, please visit www.russodevelopment.com.

