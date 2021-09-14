Russound Introduces the VoicePlay System, a Multi-Room Streaming Amplifier Solution with Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay 2 Built-In

NEWMARKET, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russound, the trusted audio source for integrators and their clients, today announces the VoicePlay System, an in-wall multi-room solution with streaming audio and voice control with Amazon Alexa built-in. Eliminating the need for a traditional bulky tabletop product, VoicePlay is designed to improve homeowners in-home audio systems as a primary audio source in new and existing audio systems. Powered across any existing wiring including CAT5 or speaker wire, the system can send audio to up to 32 rooms in a home. Providing simple access the most popular streaming services and to content on any phone or tablet, whole house audio systems have never been more versatile. Using Wi-Fi, VoicePlay gives its users access to the built-in Alexa platform, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Music, Spotify, TIDAL, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Napster, Qobuz and more. Featuring a Bluetooth® 5.0 connection with 15W per channel and available synchronization of up to 10 rooms, an entire household syncs together effortlessly. Including black and white Decora® color options, the VoicePlay keypad maintains an elegant aesthetic that will complement any household.

Homeowners today are looking to smart home solutions and voice assistants to improve their living experience, simplify their lifestyle and enhance their entertainment options. With the launch of the VoicePlay System, Russound addresses these needs while maintaining wide-ranging functionality and interoperability with this easy-to-use platform that will turn the house into a true smart home. Once connected, the keypad can be powered across any existing wiring and mounted with just two screws. When the homeowner mutes the voice control, the microphones are completely powered down providing complete privacy. The user can then control the system directly from the keypad, which allows easy-touch volume up, volume down, mic on/off, and action buttons, just as any Alexa system would. This simplicity and versality are unique in the marketplace.

"In today's world where people are spending more and more time at home than ever before, we wanted to provide a simpler, more versatile way for people to access and enjoy their music as well as provide smart home control through the power of Alexa," said Charlie Porritt, CEO of Russound. "To meet this goal of enhancing people's enjoyment, the VoicePlay System's astounding features of synchronized audio streaming, AirPlay 2 compatibility, voice recognition, and the variety of listening choices all lead to a vastly improved experience."

The innovative VoicePlay system is made up of two components, the V-KP-1 keypad and the V-PS-2 audio power supply (sold separately). The VoicePlay V-KP-1 is available now through Russound's network of distributors and dealers at an introductory suggested retail price of $399 per unit. The V-PS-2 Power Supply is an additional $99 and supports up to two VoicePlay Keypads.

About Russound

Since 1967, innovation, quality, and reliability have been the pillars of the Russound® product tradition. Located in Portsmouth, N.H., Russound, a leader in multi-room audio and home entertainment - inside and out, offers the products and expertise customers need to enjoy the finest entertainment. With more than 50 years' experience, Russound continues to cater to installation professionals and their customers by pairing powerful systems using the latest technologies with easy-to-use control systems to give customers high-performance home entertainment at their fingertips.

For more information visit www.russound.com .

