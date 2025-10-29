Rust Bullet Launches Rust Bullet® BlackShell® Matte Black Finish with DOT-Grade Durability and Proven ASTM Performance

RENO, Nev., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rust Bullet, LLC, a U.S. manufacturer of high-performance corrosion-control coatings, today announced the launch of its BlackShell® Matte Black Finish, developed in response to growing demand for a matte black rust-protection coating that meets industrial and transportation standards.

The new finish combines the proven corrosion resistance and adhesion strength of Rust Bullet's acclaimed BlackShell® line with a refined low-sheen aesthetic.

Rust Bullet introduces Rust Bullet BlackShell Matte Finish. Rust Bullet introduces Rust Bullet BlackShell Matte Finish.

Superior Corrosion Resistance: Delivers exceptional protection against salt exposure, ideal for harsh coastal and de-icing environments.

Delivers exceptional protection against salt exposure, ideal for harsh coastal and de-icing environments. Unmatched Adhesion Strength : Ensures durable bonding to surfaces, even under mechanical stress and abrasion.

: Ensures durable bonding to surfaces, even under mechanical stress and abrasion. Proven Water Resistance: Provides long-term performance in moist conditions, preventing degradation, blistering, or delamination.

Silica-Free, Zinc-Free, Heavy-Metal-Free Protection

Rust Bullet® BlackShell Matte delivers advanced corrosion protection without hazardous additives. Unlike traditional matte coatings, its' smooth finish is achieved through advanced resin technology rather than silica, zinc, or other heavy metals. The result is a safer, sustainable coating offering superior durability, UV stability, and long-term rust prevention. With no zinc, silica, or heavy metals, BlackShell Matte represents pure Rust Bullet performance — engineered for both strength and responsibility.

"Customers from DOT maintenance divisions to automotive professionals have asked for a matte finish that performs as tough as it looks," said David Ciglar, CEO of Rust Bullet. "The new matte black delivers moisture-cure urethane chemistry with a refined finish that offers industrial-grade protection and visual appeal."

Rust Bullet's moisture-cure urethane technology reacts with atmospheric humidity to form a dense, protective film that seals out oxygen and moisture. The matte variant retains this performance while providing reduced reflectivity and an easier-to-match surface for maintenance and aesthetic applications.

Early field use shows adoption among DOT teams, heavy-equipment operators, and fabrication shops coating bridge components, snowplows, signposts, tanks, and marine structures. Users report superior protection, reduced downtime, cost savings, and direct-to-rust efficiency.

BlackShell® Matte Black Finish expands the Rust Bullet portfolio used across industrial, automotive, marine, and infrastructure projects worldwide. Technical data sheets, safety documentation, and case-study images are available at www.RustBullet.com.

About Rust Bullet, LLC

Reno, Nevada. Rust Bullet manufactures advanced corrosion-control coatings engineered for superior adhesion, impact resistance, and durability. Independently tested to meet or exceed ASTM standards, Rust Bullet products serve government, commercial, and consumer clients worldwide — delivering Protection That Lasts. Performance You Can Measure.

Media Contact:

Rust Bullet, LLC — [email protected] — 775-829-5606 — www.RustBullet.com

SOURCE Rust Bullet