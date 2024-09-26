Rust-Oleum Earns 2024 EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award

Marks first consecutive honor, fourth overall award

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rust-Oleum, a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings, today announced that it has once again been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a Safer Choice Partner of the Year. This honor reflects Rust-Oleum's ongoing commitment to developing, manufacturing and promoting cleaning products that incorporate safer chemical ingredients.

To earn the Safer Choice label, products must meet the EPA's rigorous Safer Choice Standard, which includes criteria for products containing ingredients that are safer for human health and the environment. Rust-Oleum has been a dedicated Safer Choice partner since 2012. This year's award highlights the company's achievements in several key areas:

Increasing sales of Safer Choice-certified products

Expanding its range of industrial cleaning products that meet Safer Choice standards

Maintaining its marketing focus to promote safer chemistry initiatives, with the Safer Choice label prominently displayed on the front packaging of certified products and product webpages

Commitment to accessibility

"We take pride in advancing the Safer Choice program's mission by developing products that are not only effective but also promote a safer, healthier environment," said Bob McNulty, R&D director for Cleaners division at Rust-Oleum. "Our partnership with the EPA's Safer Choice program underscores our dedication to improving the sustainability and safety in our product offerings."

In October, Rust-Oleum will introduce a new 24-ounce bottle of Krud Kutter® Original Degreaser & Stain Remover, a powerful all-purpose cleaner that tackles tough stains and grime, offering a smaller, more budget-friendly option available at more locations nationwide. This new size makes it easier for more customers to choose a Safer Choice certified product, furthering the accessibility of safer cleaning solutions.

Cleaning and "bee-yond"

Rust-Oleum is dedicated to delivering innovative cleaning solutions beyond the ordinary. Recently, a unique use for Krud Kutter was uncovered by the Southeast Beekeeping Club in the Denver metro area. This community of beekeepers, ranging from hobbyists to professionals, found that Krud Kutter Original Cleaner & Degreaser is effective at removing propolis, a sticky resin bees collect from trees and plants. Propolis is essential for hive maintenance but can be difficult to clean from tools, clothing and surfaces.

From cleaning hive tools to maintaining protective gear, Krud Kutter has become a crucial part of their beekeeping routine. The Southeast Beekeeping Club hosts "Krud Kutter Confessions," where members share beekeeping tips and personal experiences. Members vote on the best entry, with the winner earning a bottle of Krud Kutter, sparking valuable discussions and learning. Their enthusiasm even inspired Rust-Oleum to visit Colorado to see firsthand how Krud Kutter is making a difference.

To see Krud Kutter in action and learn more about the art of beekeeping, visit rustoleum.com/newsroom.

For more details about this achievement, please visit epa.gov.

Check out an extensive range of products, ideas and inspiration at rustoleum.com.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram.

