Rust-Oleum Selects Arm Candy as Agency of Record for All Brands

DALLAS, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rust-Oleum, a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower DIYers and professionals alike with household name brands such as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust, High Performance, Painter's Touch, Krud Kutter, and Mean Green announced today Arm Candy , an independent media intelligence agency, has been appointed as the media Agency of Record (AOR) for all Rust-Oleum's brands. In this capacity, Arm Candy will be responsible for the full-funnel media efforts-including integrated strategy, media planning and buying, all retail media as well as media mix modeling (MMX)-to drive Rust-Oleum's sales and long-term business growth.

Through the new partnership, Rust-Oleum aims to have an AOR work as an integrated planning and buying lead across brand and retail to improve efficiency, increase sales, and deepen the connection with consumers through effective, and holistic media planning. To service the account, Arm Candy will deploy MMX with the Rust-Oleum Business Intelligence team and leverage the data-driven insights and intelligence from CYRIS , its proprietary media intelligence technology.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Arm Candy to unleash the full potential of our media capabilities and to improve our marketing effectiveness across our brands," said Lisa Bialecki, Vice President, Strategic Communications and Demand Generation at Rust-Oleum. "We believe Rust-Oleum has material growth potential by leveraging a fully integrated marketing program, which will allow us to deepen our connection with existing consumers and engage new audiences. Arm Candy's data-driven thinking and integrated approach makes them the right media partner to drive effectiveness and efficiency to secure long-term success."

The selection of Arm Candy as the media agency of record is part of Rust-Oleum's plan to evolve its marketing strategy and partnerships. Jason Beck, Sr Director, Strategic Communications and Demand Generation of Rust-Oleum explained that "Our evolved internal structure and partnership with Arm Candy allow us to fully capture the growing opportunity with retail media, integrated strategy and modeling attribution to empower insights and forecasting of business outcomes."

"We are thrilled to be named Rust-Oleum's AOR. Their ask to bring holistic integrated strategy across all media, including retail, with a grounding in data intelligence and media mix modeling is a perfect ask for Arm Candy. It will be an honor to work on such a rich portfolio of household products that make all our lives better," said Andy Von Kennel, President and Partner of Arm Candy.

ABOUT RUST-OLEUM

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Mean Green®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn , Pinterest , Facebook , X and Instagram .

ABOUT ARM CANDY

Arm Candy is a full-service media intelligence agency executing highly proficient media services

across all advertising channels including media planning, buying, campaign management and data

management. Powered by our proprietary media intelligence platform, CYRIS, and engineered for quality. We are headquartered in Dallas, TX with remote employees working in all U.S. time zones.

