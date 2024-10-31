Rust-Oleum Showcases Next-Gen Vehicle Care at SEMA

Discover innovative spray technology, jump in NHRA driver TJ Zizzo's race car

VERNON HILLS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas at West Hall booth 50137 as Rust-Oleum, a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings, unveils cutting-edge solutions for auto enthusiasts available in 2025.

"Our new 2X Automotive Enamel with Custom Spray 5-in-1 and advanced Wipe New line, both equipped with state-of-the-art spray technology, are set to change the way people think about car care and maintenance," said Matt Badgley, Senior R&D Scientist at Rust-Oleum. "We empower automotive users to achieve great results by enhancing their application experience with spray innovations."

Professional quality at your fingertips

Explore advanced auto care solutions designed to address every aspect of vehicle maintenance. Rust-Oleum's new 2X Automotive Enamel with Custom Spray 5-in-1 is crafted specifically for automotive use. It offers five distinct spray patterns, providing ultimate control and superior results. Whether you're covering large areas or focusing on intricate details, this innovative delivery system ensures a professional finish for users of all experience levels. Available this spring in six colors, including red, black and white, its fast-drying acrylic formula provides excellent coverage and durability on metal, plastic and more surfaces. This new product complements Stops Rust with Custom Spray 5-in-1, already a favorite among DIY enthusiasts in both home improvement and automotive projects.

Elevate your car care routine with the latest Wipe New products coming soon, featuring enhanced spray functionality and easy application for users of all skill levels:

Wipe New Ceramic Detailer & Gloss Enhancer with Turbo Spray System ® delivers a brilliant shine and hydrophobic water beading, helping vehicles stay cleaner longer. Unlike traditional spray detailers, the Turbo Spray System covers more area with a 10-inch-wide spray for fast, even coverage with minimal effort.

delivers a brilliant shine and hydrophobic water beading, helping vehicles stay cleaner longer. Unlike traditional spray detailers, the Turbo Spray System covers more area with a 10-inch-wide spray for fast, even coverage with minimal effort. Wipe New Blast Snow Foam Car Wash offers a concentrated formula that produces a thick, luxurious foam through a dual-action sprayer. This ultra-lubricating foam gently clings to surfaces, effortlessly lifting dirt without scratching, leaving your vehicle with a pristine shine after every wash. Each 32oz bottle yields 6-8 washes.

Rust-Oleum experts, including product team members and R&D specialists, are available to offer insights into the upcoming innovations.

Talk shop with NHRA driver

Rust-Oleum proudly partners with NHRA racing professional TJ Zizzo, driver of the Rust-Oleum Top Fuel dragster. Attendees can chat with Zizzo, gaining insights from his experiences as a professional racer and user of Rust-Oleum products. Enjoy a unique opportunity to sit in his NHRA vehicle, featuring the striking electric green Wipe New logo, perfect for a memorable photo op.

"As a car enthusiast and racer, I consistently rely on Rust-Oleum for top-tier solutions for all types of automotive projects," stated Zizzo. "It's the leading choice for automotive enthusiasts who prioritize innovation and dependability."

Don't miss Zizzo at the Rust-Oleum booth 50137 in the West Hall at the following times:

Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 2-4 p.m. PDT

from Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 9-11 a.m. PDT and 2-4 p.m. PDT

from and Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9-11 a.m. PDT and 2-4 p.m. PDT

For further information, exclusive interviews and immersive demonstrations, visit Rust-Oleum at booth 50137.

To learn more about Wipe New, visit wipenew.com. Check out Rust-Oleum's extensive range of products at rustoleum.com.

About Rust-Oleum

For more than a century, Rust-Oleum® has been a global leader in manufacturing innovative coatings that empower do-it-yourselfers and professionals alike across categories including small project paints, cleaners, primers, automotive, industrial, high-performance coatings and wood care. Its wide breadth of brands and products include such trusted names as Rust-Oleum®, Stops Rust®, Painter's Touch®, Universal®, EpoxyShield®, Varathane®, Zinsser®, Watco®, MultiSpec®, X-I-M®, Krud Kutter®, RockSolid®, Wipe New®, Testors®, Seal-Krete®, Mean Green®, Modern Masters®, Moldex®, Whink®, Miracle Sealants®, Roto-Rooter®, Concrobium®, and Gator® Finishing Products. Visit rustoleum.com for more information. Follow Rust-Oleum on LinkedIn, Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Rust-Oleum