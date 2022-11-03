Rusty Hardin & Associates Named to List of Best Law Firms in America

Firm honored with top-tier rankings for criminal defense, commercial litigation, and appellate practices

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Rusty Hardin & Associates has been named to the 2023 list of Best Law Firms in America by U.S. News & World Report and The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal listings in the country.

Honored for a seventh consecutive year, the firm earned Tier 1 rankings in the Houston metro area for its criminal defense, commercial litigation, and appellate practices. It also received an additional ranking in plaintiffs' personal injury litigation. Once again, the appellate practice received a national ranking, the fourth national ranking it has received in as many years.

"I am immensely proud to be recognized as a Best Law Firm – I think it really speaks to what a great group of lawyers we have here," said firm founder Rusty Hardin. "They are committed to their clients, dedicated to the practice of law, and just a joy to work with. I cannot ask for more than that."

Selection to Best Law Firms is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes peer reviews from leading attorneys and client and lawyer evaluations. Clients are surveyed on a variety of areas, including firm expertise, responsiveness, business understanding, cost-effectiveness, and whether they would refer the firm to other clients.

The Best Law Firms recognition is one of several honors the firm has received recently. In August, seven firm attorneys – partners Rusty Hardin, Lara Hollingsworth, Leah Graham, Terry D. Kernell, Joe Roden, Emily Smith, and senior attorney Marcie McFarland – earned recognition in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

In October, Mr. Hardin, Mr. Kernell, and partner Ryan Higgins were selected to Lawdragon's inaugural guide to the 500 Leading Litigators in America.

The full list of Best Law Firms is available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com and will be published in the 13th edition of Best Law Firms.

