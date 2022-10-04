Ms. Dennis brings nearly a decade of experience to the Hardin team

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP is pleased to announce that Aisha Dennis has joined the firm as a senior associate. The addition of Ms. Dennis adds strength and depth to the firm's already robust team of skilled litigators.

"Aisha is an awesome lawyer who also happens to be a delightful person," said firm founder Rusty Hardin. "And when it comes to talent, intellect, and experience, she has it all and then some. I know she will be an incredible asset to our team and most importantly, to our clients."

Rusty Hardin & Associates Strengthens Litigation Team with Addition of Attorney Aisha Dennis

Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Dennis was part of the trial team for the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Southern District of Texas. There, she served as lead defense counsel on hundreds of federal cases, securing numerous dismissals and other favorable results for her clients. Ms. Dennis then went on to become a staff attorney for the Fourth Amendment Center of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Ms. Dennis began her legal career as a law clerk to Judge J. Michelle Childs of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, and later for Judge James E. Graves, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. She obtained her law degree from New York University School of Law, and she has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government from Harvard University.

"I am so excited to be able to work with this amazing team and to be able to learn from a legend like Rusty," said Ms. Dennis. "I look forward to working hard for our clients and using my experience and everything I know to help move their cases forward."

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in commercial litigation, white-collar criminal defense, plaintiffs' personal injury, appellate matters, and general civil and criminal litigation. To learn more about the firm's representative matters, visit https://www.rustyhardin.com/ .

Media Contact:

April Arias

[email protected]

800-559-4534

SOURCE Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP