Rutgers Athletics Signs Dyehard Fan Supply to New Multi-Year Agreement

"We're excited to expand gameday merchandising options and elevate the service for our supporters that Dyehard Fan Supply will provide, beginning this fall," said Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs and Strategic Communications Rick Thorpe. "This new partnership is yet another positive step in our efforts to improve the fan experience for Rutgers nation. Industry leaders Ben Sutton and Rex Hough have built a company that has serviced the Olympic Games, NBA Finals, World Series and many other premiere sports properties. We're proud to position Rutgers as Dyehard's first collegiate athletics partner."

In addition to carrying Adidas merchandise, Dyehard Fan Supply will provide an array of products from other licensees and novelty items. Fans will have a wide range of styles, sizes and selections to choose from for men, women and youth. There will also be an increase in offerings of specialty, event-themed merchandise.

Rutgers fans will see Dyehard Fan Supply at athletic venues with merchandise kiosks and points of sale throughout High Point Solutions Stadium, Rutgers Athletic Center, Yurcak Field and Bainton Field.

The new RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center, which will house practice facilities for men's and women's basketball, gymnastics and wrestling on Livingston campus, will also feature a Rutgers team store operated by Dyehard.

"Our team at Dyehard Fan Supply is excited to serve as the official merchandising partner for Rutgers Athletics. We plan to increase game-day presence by nearly 50 percent during 2018," said Dyehard CEO Rex Hough. "Dyehard will create our unique retail experience at 85 Rutgers events next season, including adding in merchandising at Scarlet Knights baseball, soccer, field hockey, softball and volleyball to the other 55 events where the service is currently provided.

"In addition to providing our services at more events, Dyehard will roll out expanded offerings and higher quality Rutgers branded gear for Scarlet Knights fans," Hough added. "We are committed to the highest level of service in the industry and will provide a highly trained customer service team on-site to create the ultimate retail experience for fans at Rutgers."

Dyehard Fan Supply has handled merchandising programs for many of America's most notable sporting events and organizations, including Olympic Games, NBA finals, World Series, Davis Cup tennis, MLB All-Star Games, America's Cup, the U.S. Open, the USTA Jr. Team Tennis & League National Championships, the TCS New York City Marathon, and numerous professional and college football championships and bowls. In 2017, Dyehard executed new partnership deals with the Music City Bowl in Nashville, the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games, and a significant, long-term partnership with Tough Mudder, one of the fastest-growing athletic competitions in America. Dyehard has also handled merchandising for several Broadway shows and concerts.

"Rex and his team are rapidly expanding Dyehard's footprint by introducing and upgrading merchandising programs at major universities across America," said Ben C. Sutton, Jr., chairman and managing partner of Teall Capital Partners, Dyehard's parent company. "We are thrilled that Dyehard will handle merchandising at Rutgers and are particularly proud to see Dyehard adding programs at more game day events than ever. Scarlet Knights fans can look forward to a white glove, best-in-class retail experience at games from a company with the highest standards of service and reliability in the industry."

Teall Capital Partners, a private equity company based in Winston-Salem, N.C.; Atlanta, Ga.; and San Francisco, Calif., created Dyehard Fan Supply in late 2017 after acquiring several companies offering an expansive national network of best-in-class merchandise capabilities. Teall anticipates additional future investments that will contribute to the top-quality retail experience for fans and customers.

About Teall Capital Partners

Teall Capital Partners is a privately-held set of investments in innovative, high-growth-potential lifestyle brands and services. Teall invests in complementary organizations that collaborate to share thought leadership and leverage individual networks to realize greater value.

Led by Founder and Chairman Ben C. Sutton, Jr., the Teall Capital management team includes several of the top executives that built and expanded four national market-leading businesses into a nearly billion-dollar enterprise in the college sports space: IMG College Media, IMG Seating, IMG College Licensing, and IMG Ticketing. Teall Capital leadership provides operating companies with access to expertise in corporate strategy, organizational management, culture and training, financial strategy, employee operations, recruiting, and legal diligence. Visit TeallCapital.com for more information.

About Dyehard Fan Supply

Dyehard Fan Supply is an event and retail merchandise, marketing, and e-commerce company. An international company focusing on superior customer service, Dyehard leverages an expansive network of best-in-class companies to produce top quality merchandise for college and professional sports, tennis and golf tournaments, bowl games, concerts, festivals, races, and Broadway musicals. Visit dyehardfansupply.com for more information.

