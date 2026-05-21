Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health to Highlight Advances Shaping the Future of Cancer Research at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

New data and expert insights will spotlight progress in developing innovative, more targeted cancer therapies

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health will present practice-changing research and emerging treatment approaches across a range of cancer types at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 29–June 2 in Chicago and online. Highlights include findings from a late-breaking abstract, Neo-adjuvant rilvegostomig (R) + trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in high-risk HER2-negative breast cancer: Results from the I-SPY 2.2 trial, scheduled for presentation on June 1 at 10:45 a.m. CDT.

Rutgers Cancer Institute, New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, together with RWJBarnabas Health, will have a significant presence at this year's meeting with 39 accepted peer-reviewed scientific abstracts, including one late-breaking session and a combination of oral and poster presentations, a clinical science symposium, an education session and panel Q&A.

"Advances in cancer care are increasingly defined by how effectively we can translate scientific discovery into meaningful impact for patients," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, William N. Hait Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "The research being presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting reflects the expertise and leadership of our world-class physician-scientists and multidisciplinary teams, whose work continues to advance innovation in cancer care. From early detection to novel therapies and clinical insights, we are leveraging data, technology and collaboration to deliver more personalized and accessible care for patients. Building on the capabilities of the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, New Jersey's only freestanding cancer hospital, we are creating greater opportunities for patients to access the latest treatments, clinical trials and specialized cancer care closer to home."

The research accepted for presentation at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting exemplifies the breadth and impact of our oncology program and includes studies across breast, colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancer types.

Key scientific contributions from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health at ASCO 2026:

ABSTRACT 7009: Researchers reported results from Part 1B of the Phase 3 OLYMPIA-3 study evaluating odronextamab (ODRO) plus Chemotherapy (CHOP) in patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma with high-risk features. Among 40 patients randomized to two dosing regimens, the safety profile was generally manageable and similar across groups. Findings show encouraging preliminary efficacy with no meaningful differences between regimens, and the less frequent dosing schedule was selected as the recommended Phase 3 dose for the next stage of the study.

EDUCATION SESSION: Researchers reviewed the evidence and rationale for the early integration of palliative care (EPC) alongside disease-directed treatment in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. EPC is delivered by an interdisciplinary team and focuses on symptom management, psychosocial support, communication and shared decision-making, and future planning, including advance care planning. The review highlights evidence showing that early palliative care can improve quality of life, reduce symptom burden, improve mood, and reduce aggressive end-of-life care. The authors also note that prostate cancer's long disease trajectory and cumulative treatment-related morbidity make it especially suited to early palliative involvement.

ABSTRACT 7093: A multivariable analysis of overall survival was conducted from the Phase 3 SUNMO, STARGLO, and POLARGO trials in patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma and evaluated combination therapies versus rituximab plus chemotherapy. The analyses showed that after adjusting for baseline differences, all three studies demonstrated favorable overall survival with adjusted hazard ratios ≤0.65 versus rituximab plus chemotherapy. The pooled analysis further supported the overall survival benefit of mosunetuzumab plus polatuzumab vedotin compared with the control treatment.

ABSTRACT 12038: The HERO trial evaluated Tai Chi Qigong (TCQ) for its effects on fatigue-related gene expression profiles compared with an exercise-intensity matched intervention and usual care. Among the 113 participants, TCQ favorably regulated genes involved in inflammation, metabolite sensing, and energy activation pathways at 3 months. These findings suggest that TCQ produced meaningful changes in inflammatory, adrenergic, energy and metabolic pathways, supporting potential biological mechanisms behind its effects on cancer-related fatigue.

The full list of presentations from Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health at this year's 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting can be found here.

About RWJBarnabas Health

RWJBarnabas Health is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive academic health system, caring for more than five million people annually. Nationally renowned for quality and safety, the system includes 14 hospitals and 9,000 affiliated physicians integrated to provide care at more than 700 patient care locations.

RWJBarnabas Health partners with its communities to build and sustain a healthier New Jersey. It provides patient-centered care in a compassionate manner and is the state's largest safety-net provider and leader in addressing the social determinants of health. RWJBarnabas Health provides food to the hungry, housing for the homeless and economic opportunities to those most vulnerable.

RWJBarnabas Health's commitment to enhancing access to care includes a transformative partnership with Rutgers University, including the Rutgers Cancer Institute — the state's only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

RWJBarnabas Health is among New Jersey's largest private employers, with more than 45,000 employees, contributing more than $7 billion to the state economy every year. For more information, visit www.RWJBH.org

About Rutgers Cancer Institute

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, provides patients access to the most advanced treatment options including clinical trials close to home at our facilities throughout the state. Our groundbreaking cancer research is the engine that drives access to the most advanced cancer treatments, where our discoveries become your care. This has been enhanced with the opening of the state's first and only freestanding cancer hospital, the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center. Visit: www.cinj.org.

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Krista Didzbalis

Corporate Communications Specialist, Strategic Communications, RWJBarnabas Health

732.507.8307

[email protected]

For patient appointments/inquiries – contact:

844-CANCERNJ (844-226-2376)

SOURCE Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health