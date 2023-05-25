Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Announce Three Late-Breaking Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

25 May, 2023, 17:15 ET
Physician-scientists will present expansive new cancer research, including 33 accepted abstracts
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health today announced that data from SWOG S1826, a randomized study of nivolumab(N)-AVD versus brentuximab vedotin(BV)-AVD in advanced stage (AS) classic Hodgkin lymphoma (HL), and two abstracts from the neoadjuvant I-SPY 2 trial evaluating oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and dostarlimab (OPE/Cb/D) without and with trastuzumab in early-stage, high-risk breast cancer, have been selected as late-breaking presentations at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held both in person in Chicago and online from June 2-6.
"We are thrilled to have physician-scientists from our health system participate in two innovative clinical trials selected for three late-breaking presentations at this year's ASCO annual meeting, reinforcing our commitment to push the boundaries of science, provide patients with cutting-edge treatment options, and transform the way cancer is treated," said Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, Director, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Senior Vice President, Oncology Services, RWJBarnabas Health. "As New Jersey's only NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, we strive to offer our patients comprehensive cancer care, including access to novel therapeutic advances and game-changing clinical trials that have the potential to save, extend and improve the quality of patients' lives, and reshape the future of cancer management."
A total of 33 presentations and 9 publications have been accepted, highlighting research advances in several types of cancer, including lymphoma, pediatric, colorectal and breast cancer.
Highlights of additional accepted abstracts include the following:
- Initial findings of the phase II study of biweekly TAS-102, irinotecan and bevacizumab in pre-treated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), found that TAS-102 with irinotecan plus bevacizumab is an effective second-line therapy for patients with mCRC.
- Findings from a cross-sectional, retrospective analysis that aimed to determine the association of receipt of treatment summaries, follow-up care instructions (including where to obtain "routine cancer check-ups"), and type of doctor providing survivorship care on breast cancer screening (BCS) and cervical cancer screening (CCS) in female cancer survivors. The analysis demonstrated that follow-up instructions, which are part of the survivorship plan, have the greatest association with BCS and CCS among cancer survivors, but despite this, about 25% of BCS and CCS-eligible cancer survivors did not receive them.
- Results from a phase Ib/II clinical trial evaluating the preliminary safety and efficacy of tinengotinib tablets as monotherapy and combination therapy in advanced solid tumors, which demonstrated that tinengotinib monotherapy was well-tolerated and the pharmacokinetics results may support dose recommendation for subsequent trials. Additionally, researchers observed encouraging anticancer activity of tinengotinib monotherapy in patients with heavily pre-treated solid tumors, including PC, HR+/HER2- BC, TNBC and CCA.
The full list of presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:
|
Oral Presentations
|
Abstract No.
|
Title
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
Abstract 8006
|
LINKER-MM1 study:
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
Hall D2 & Live Stream
|
Abstract 9501
|
Significant durable response with
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
3:00 p.m. CDT
|
Hall D1 & Live Stream
|
Abstract 1004
|
A phase 2 study of HER3-DXd in
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
12:42 p.m. CDT
|
Hall B1 & Live Stream
|
Abstract 10008
|
Phase 2 study of larotrectinib in
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
12:09 p.m. CDT
|
S100a & Live Stream
|
Poster Presentations
|
Abstract No.
|
Title
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
Abstract
|
Oral paclitaxel and dostarlimab with
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract
|
Phase II/III study of circulating
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract
|
SWOG S1823/CCTG GCC1:
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract
|
HB-300, a novel arenavirus-based
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract
|
A phase 1/2 study of combination
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract
|
A phase 2/3 trial in progress on
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 532
|
A multicenter phase II study of
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 2561
|
Clinical outcomes of immune
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 3085
|
Characterization of MCL-1 in
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 3531
|
Chemotherapeutic sensitivity in
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 3590
|
Phase II study of biweekly TAS-
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 3622
|
Molecular profiling and
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4108
|
Comprehensive profiling of clock
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4144
|
Correlation of comprehensive
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
8:00 – 11:00 a.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4145
|
Clinical genomic implications of
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4150
|
KRAS G12C-mutated pancreatic
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4151
|
Molecular and clinical correlates of
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 4167
|
The five periampullary cancers: Not
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 9548
|
A phase 1 study of fianlimab (anti-
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 10628
|
Learned lessons from a US-wide
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 11018
|
Characterizing imposter syndrome
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Abstract 12075
|
Survivorship care and breast and
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
1:15 – 4:15 p.m. CDT
|
Hall A & On Demand
|
Poster Discussion Session
|
Abstract 2519
|
A phase I/II trial investigating safety
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
|
S100bc & On Demand
|
Abstract 3019
|
Preliminary safety and efficacy of
|
Saturday, June 3, 2023,
2:11 p.m. CDT
|
S100bc & On Demand
|
Abstract 4020
|
Not all treated KRAS-mutant
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
11:30 – 1:00 p.m. CDT
|
Hall D2 & Live Stream
|
Abstract 7515
|
Response-adapted therapy (tx) with
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
1:49 p.m. CDT
|
E450 & On Demand
|
Abstract Discussion 4
|
Aging in Survivors of Pediatric
|
Monday, June 5, 2023,
|
S504 & On Demand
|
Abstract LBA520
|
Oral paclitaxel, carboplatin, and
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
5:04 p.m. CDT
|
Hall B1 & Live Stream
|
Plenary Session
|
Abstract LBA4
|
SWOG S1826, a randomized study
|
Sunday, June 4, 2023,
2:53 p.m. CDT
|
Hall B1 & Live Stream
|
Publication Only
|
Session title
|
Presentation title
|
Presentation
|
Location
|
Abstract e16073
|
Preoperative pembrolizumab for
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e18723
|
Assessment of how differences in
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e15087
|
Safety and feasibility of the addition
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e17618
|
Comparing sentinel
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e18605
|
Immediate inpatient toxicities
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e24088
|
Barriers to offering female fertility
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e12523
|
ctDNA detection before and during
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e16079
|
Outcomes of Helicobacter pylori
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Abstract e19015
|
Pevonedistat plus belinostat in
|
N/A
|
N/A
About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.
