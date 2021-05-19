Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health to Present Extensive, Wide-Ranging New Cancer Research Data at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting
16 scheduled presentations will examine several types of cancers as well as racial disparities in cancer risk and patient care
May 19, 2021, 19:39 ET
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, today announced that data from its cancer clinical research program will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held virtually from June 4-8. A total of 16 presentations including 13 abstracts, two educational sessions and one clinical science symposium have been accepted, highlighting data in numerous types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphoma, melanoma and breast, lung and kidney cancer.
"While COVID-19 was justifiably the dominant medical issue and health topic of the past year, the ravages of cancer continued to impact millions of patients and their families in the U.S. and globally," said Howard S. Hochster, MD, FACP, associate director for clinical research at Rutgers Cancer Institute; director of oncology research at RWJBarnabas Health; and distinguished professor of medicine, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. "Inspired and undeterred by the challenges of the pandemic, our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers in the oncology clinical research program at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health intensified their efforts and focus on our mission to advance cancer management, care and outcomes in order to help eradicate the disease. We are excited to unveil a dynamic lineup of significant data on a number of key cancers, and new examinations of the impact of racial disparities on cancer risk, survival and care."
Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:
- Data from a primary analysis of the fixed-duration (FD) cohort of CAPTIVATE, a multicenter phase 2 study of first-line ibrutinib (I) plus venetoclax (V) in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma. Previously reported results from the minimal residual disease (MRD) cohort found that undetectable MRD was achieved in over two thirds of patients with 12 cycles of I+V, and 30-month progression-free survival rates were ≥95% irrespective of subsequent randomized treatment. Now results from the FD cohort will be presented, evaluating fixed-duration treatment with I+V.
- Data from a phase 2 trial of adjuvant nivolumab in high-risk Stage IIB/IIC melanoma patients. Patients with Stage IIB and IIC melanoma have a 30-45 percent chance of recurrence in the first five years after surgery, yet there are no FDA-approved agents which dramatically improve these patients' chances. This trial seeks to determine if immunotherapy, adjuvant PD-1 inhibition with nivolumab, would improve recurrence-free survival (RFS) at 24 months compared to historical RFS rates.
The full list of presentations at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting follows:
Oral Presentations
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Fixed-duration (FD) first-line treatment
Monday, June 7, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
Poster Presentations
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Polatuzumab vedotin (Pola) + rituximab (R) +
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
HER2 in uterine serous carcinoma: Testing platforms
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Household material hardship and parental distress in
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Body composition measurements and overall survival
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
KEYNOTE-799: Phase 2 trial of pembrolizumab plus
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Clinical activity of fianlimab (REGN3767), a human
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Deciphering the molecular landscape and the tumor
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Multiomic analysis to reveal distinct molecular profiles
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Dosing, drug reduction, drug interruption, and drug
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
TCF-001 TRACK (Target Rare Cancer Knowledge):
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Racial disparities in follow-up care of early-stage
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Adjuvant nivolumab in high-risk stage IIb/IIc melanoma
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Education Session Presentations
Session title
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Next Steps:
Integration of Multimodality Treatment in Advanced
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Nutrition, Physical Activity,
Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Impact of Obesity
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Clinical Science Symposium
Abstract No.
Title
Presentation Date/Time
Large scale multiomic analysis suggests mechanisms
Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
