Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to Present Expansive New Hematology Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
22 scheduled presentations, including 10 oral presentations, examining blood cancers and other key hematology research
Dec 02, 2020, 07:00 ET
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, today announced that data from its hematology clinical research program will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held virtually from December 5-8. A total of 22 abstracts have been accepted, predominantly data in several types of blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.
"At Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers all share the same singular focus and mission, which is to help individuals eradicate cancer," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director for Clinical Services and Director, Lymphoma Program, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Medical Director, Oncology Service Line, RWJBarnabas Health. "In line with this mission, and despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain wholeheartedly committed to our oncology clinical research program and look forward to sharing our robust lineup of data in blood cancers and other key areas of hematology research at ASH."
Of the 22 abstracts, 10 were accepted for oral presentation. Highlights of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey speakers include:
- Data from a Phase 2 study of odronextamab (REGN1979), a first-in-class human CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody, examining durable and complete responses in patients with highly refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including those who are refractory to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. Relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma remains an area of high unmet patient need and no curative options are currently available.
- Data from an observational, real-world study across 15 U.S. Cancer Centers examining outcomes and prognosis of older patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in the routine clinical setting. Treatment of these patients is challenging due to the prevalence of comorbidities, frailty and complexities with the delivery of chemotherapy.
- Research that identified and validated the novel Burkitt Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (BL-IPI) in patients with Burkitt lymphoma (BL), a rare, high-grade B-cell lymphoma that is often studied in trials with small sample sizes. Validated via cancer centers in Europe, Canada and Australia, the BL-IPI is a simplified stratification and comparison of risk distribution in geographically diverse cohorts.
The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:
|
Oral Presentations
|
Abstract and
|
Title
|
Presentation Date/Time
|
(Session 653)
|
REGN5458, a BCMA x CD3 Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody, Induces Deep and Durable Responses in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)
|
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|
Abstract 271
|
Frequency and Prognostic Significance of Recurrent Gene Mutations in Pediatric B-ALL: Report from the DFCI ALL Consortium
|
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|
Abstract 400
|
Odronextamab (REGN1979), a Human CD20 x CD3 Bispecific Antibody, Induces Durable, Complete Responses in Patients with Highly Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Including Patients Refractory to CAR T Therapy
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 476
|
Real World (RW) Outcomes and Prognostication of Older Patients with Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) in the Contemporary Era
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 478
|
CNS Prophylaxis During Front-Line Therapy in Aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas: Real-World Outcomes and Practice Patterns from 19 US Academic Institutions
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
at 2:30 p.m. PST
|
Abstract 527
|
Overcoming NOTCH1-Driven Chemoresistance in T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Via Metabolic Intervention with Oxphos Inhibitor
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 599
|
Polatuzumab Vedotin Plus Venetoclax with Rituximab in Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: Primary Efficacy Analysis of a Phase Ib/II Study
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 586
|
Pegaspargase Re-Challenge after Grade 2 Hypersensitivity Reaction in Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Results from DFCI 16-001
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 705
|
The Burkitt Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (BL-IPI)
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 706
|
Prognostication, Survival and Treatment-Related Outcomes in HIV-Associated Burkitt Lymphoma (HIV-BL): A US and UK Collaborative Analysis
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Poster Presentations
|
Abstract and
|
Title
|
Presentation Date/Time
|
Abstract 1102
|
Genomic Ancestry in B Cell Lymphoid Malignancies
|
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|
Abstract 1190
|
A Phase I-II Trial of DA-EPOCH-R Plus Ixazomib As Frontline Therapy for Patients with MYC-Aberrant Lymphoid Malignancies: The Daciphor Regimen
|
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|
Abstract 1407
|
A Phase I Dose Escalation Study of PT-112 in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
|
Saturday, December 5, 2020
|
Abstract 2066
|
Prognostication for Advanced Stage Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) in the Modern Era: A Project from the Hodgkin Lymphoma International Study for Individual Care (HoLISTIC) Consortium
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 2046
|
Patient-Reported Outcomes Among Patients with High-Risk Untreated Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Randomized to Bendamustine/Rituximab (BR) or Bendamustine/Rituximab with Bortezomib (BVR) Therapy: Results from the ECOG-ACRIN E2408 Study
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 2801
|
Baseline Biomarkers of T-Cell Function Correlate with Clinical Responses to Odronextamab (REGN1979), and Loss of CD20 Target Antigen Expression Identified As a Mechanism of Treatment Resistance
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 2503
|
Patient and Disease Factors Predict Risk of 1-Year Mortality Among Older Adults Who Receive Intensive Chemotherapy for Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL)
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 2478
|
Environmental Sars-Cov-2 Surface Testing: Low Incidence of Virus Positivity in Outpatient and Inpatient Hematology/Oncology Settings
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 2101
|
Final Report of Reduced Anthracycline Dose Intensity with the Addition of Dose Dense Rituximab in Children, Adolescents and Young Adults with De Novo Good Risk Mature B-Cell Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL)
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Abstract 3297
|
Reduction of Clostridium Difficile Infection in an Academic Medical Center Blood and Marrow Transplant Population
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 2978
|
Radiation-Based Approaches as an Alternative to Stem Cell Transplant for Relapsed/Refractory Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma: A Multicenter Retrospective Analysis
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
|
Abstract 3051
|
EBV-Positive Primary CNS Lymphomas in Older Patients: Incidence, Characteristics, Tumor Pathology, and Outcomes across a Large Multicenter Cohort
|
Monday, December 7, 2020
About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey
