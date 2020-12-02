Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey to Present Expansive New Hematology Data at the 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, a leader in cutting-edge clinical trials and health outcomes analyses and a designated Comprehensive Cancer Center by the National Cancer Institute, today announced that data from its hematology clinical research program will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held virtually from December 5-8. A total of 22 abstracts have been accepted, predominantly data in several types of blood cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

"At Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health our team of internationally recognized physicians and translational researchers all share the same singular focus and mission, which is to help individuals eradicate cancer," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director for Clinical Services and Director, Lymphoma Program, Rutgers Cancer Institute and Medical Director, Oncology Service Line, RWJBarnabas Health. "In line with this mission, and despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain wholeheartedly committed to our oncology clinical research program and look forward to sharing our robust lineup of data in blood cancers and other key areas of hematology research at ASH."

Of the 22 abstracts, 10 were accepted for oral presentation. Highlights of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey speakers include:

Data from a Phase 2 study of odronextamab (REGN1979), a first-in-class human CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody, examining durable and complete responses in patients with highly refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, including those who are refractory to chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapy. Relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma remains an area of high unmet patient need and no curative options are currently available.

Data from an observational, real-world study across 15 U.S. Cancer Centers examining outcomes and prognosis of older patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL) in the routine clinical setting. Treatment of these patients is challenging due to the prevalence of comorbidities, frailty and complexities with the delivery of chemotherapy.

Research that identified and validated the novel Burkitt Lymphoma International Prognostic Index (BL-IPI) in patients with Burkitt lymphoma (BL), a rare, high-grade B-cell lymphoma that is often studied in trials with small sample sizes. Validated via cancer centers in Europe , Canada and Australia , the BL-IPI is a simplified stratification and comparison of risk distribution in geographically diverse cohorts.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

