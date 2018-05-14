Rutgers University Chooses NuPark for Parking Efficiency

"We are a small department that serves well over 90,000 students, faculty, and staff," said Jack E. Molenaar, Senior Director, Rutgers Department of Transportation Services. "We selected NuPark because they meet our needs for greater efficiency with our limited department resources."

NuPark's cloud-based software manages permitting, enforcement, appeals, and events and seamlessly integrates with other campus systems. Rutgers' Parking Services team will use 10 vehicles equipped with mobile LPR and six fixed-LPR camera locations for enforcement. The real-time data extracted from the LPR system will provide comprehensive, parking-utilization analytics, which will allow them to not only count cars, but also to identify where and when parking permissions are being used. Rutgers will be able to use this information to better utilize their lots, manage traffic flow, create added convenience for their parkers, and make informed decisions for their future. "Transportation is deeply intertwined with the University Physical Master Plan. The data we glean from the new system will aid our growth plans," added Molenaar. Transportation Services is a unit of Rutgers Division of Institutional Planning and Operations.

Jim Leida, VP of Sales and Marketing for NuPark, says, "Rutgers has taken a truly forward-thinking approach to parking services. They are moving to the latest technologies that will provide them with a wide variety of tools to better serve the campus community."

About Rutgers University

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is a leading national research university and the state of New Jersey's preeminent, comprehensive public institution of higher education. Established in 1766, the university is the eighth oldest higher education institution in the United States. More than 69,000 students and 22,500 full- and part-time faculty and staff learn, work, and serve the public at Rutgers locations across New Jersey and around the world.

Institutional Planning and Operations (IP&O) is Rutgers University's largest business division. With 2,700 employees, the division's stated purpose is to create an evolving, safe, and inviting environment to advance the institutional mission. IP&O includes University Public Safety, Planning Development and Design, University Facilities, Business Services, Office of Codes and Standards, and Strategic Services. The division manages 27 million square feet of space, some 6,073 acres, 1,001 buildings, runs the largest housing system in the country with 19,000 beds, and the second largest transit system in the state.

About NuPark

NuPark, Inc. provides the leading smart parking management platform designed to help parking professionals deliver amazing and convenient parking experiences. With over 260 years of combined experience, NuPark is built by parking professionals for parking professionals and is setting the innovation agenda for parking technology. Its open, cloud-based solution streamlines and automates the process of managing, selling, and enforcing parking. By integrating license plate recognition (LPR) technology, real-time data syncing, electronic permitting, payments, citations, and appeals into one platform, NuPark offers a comprehensive parking management solution which optimizes all aspects of a complex parking operation. Headquartered in Cedar Park, TX, NuPark serves as a trusted provider with customers in a variety of industries including higher education, municipalities, private operations, commercial retail establishments and transit authorities across the country. Contact NuPark for more information at www.nupark.com.

