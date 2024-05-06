'Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design' Special Exhibition Opens May 11 at Jamestown Settlement

View 60+ Iconic Costumes From 'Black Panther' to 'Selma'

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embark on a journey through time where history and culture meet creativity and fashion in this special exhibition opening May 11 at Jamestown Settlement featuring the legendary costumes of Ruth E. Carter, two-time Academy Award winner.

"Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design," showcases Carter's creations which serve as living lessons, chronicling the rich tapestry of the human experience from Jamestown in 1619 through the antebellum strife to the radiant promise of Afrofuture. Organized by Ruth Costume Designs and curator Julia Long, the exhibition will feature robust programming and be on display through December 1, 2024.

At Jamestown Settlement, Ruth E. Carter's history-making designs converge with historical attire of the 1600s and 1700s to transcend time periods through a unique comparison of clothing styles and dress, from bodices and breeches to tailored suits and heroic feats in fashion.

Ruth E. Carter is the most winning Black woman in Academy history. Carter's costume designs in Marvel Studio's "Black Panther" films fuse traditional and contemporary styles and combine symbolism and storytelling while incorporating technology to re-imagine beauty and deliver Afrofuturistic pieces that empower the female form, honor ancient cultures and invoke a deep sense of representation unlike any other costumes experienced on screen.

A graduate and honorary doctorate recipient from Hampton University, Carter has created thousands of costumes for characters both historical and fictional for such films as "Amistad," "Roots," "Malcolm X," "Selma," "Do the Right Thing" and "Coming 2 America." Visitors can view more than 60 of Carter's original garments while also glimpsing her immersive process, historical research and attention to detail in every project she brings to life.

A "Fashioned in History" exhibit area features the work of Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation tailors who dress historical interpreters depicting people living in early America, some based on period portraits and surviving garments on display in gallery exhibits at Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Hands-on experiences and displays allow visitors to explore the design process for creating historical clothing.

Dominion Energy is presenting sponsor of the special exhibition with additional support from James City County.

Special Exhibition included with Museum Admission

"Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design" is included with admission to Jamestown Settlement: $18.00 for adults and $9.00 for ages 6-12 (beginning July 1, 2024: $20.00 for adults, $10.00 ages 6-12). An annual pass offers year-round access to the special exhibition, along with daytime programs and events. Jamestown Settlement is located at 2110 Jamestown Road in Williamsburg, Va. Parking is free.

For more information, visit jyfmuseums.org/ruthecarter.

Jamestown Settlement is a museum of 17th-century Virginia history and culture administered by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, an educational agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia accredited by the American Alliance of Museums.

