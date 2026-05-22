Ruth Rogers, Baroness Rogers of Riverside, Reflects on Life Through the Lens of Food with Consello's Declan Kelly

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest episode of Grey Matter features a discussion with world-renowned chef Baroness Ruthie Rogers, co-founder, owner and chef at the Michelin-starred London restaurant, The River Cafe. Rogers, whose restaurant has held a Michelin star since the late 1990s, came from humble beginnings yet has spent the past four decades feeding and building friendships with many of the world's most prominent figures.

The River Cafe co-founder and chef, Ruthie Rogers, joins Consello's Declan Kelly on Grey Matter.

In conversation with Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly, in the latest episode of Grey Matter Rogers reflects on the sense of community and comfort that food brings. She explores the unique and fascinating human condition and behavior of people doing deeply private things in public spaces and recounts some of the most interesting moments she has watched unfold at The River Cafe.

In the almost 40 years since co-founding The River Cafe, Rogers has witnessed the arc of history while serving some of the most famous names of our time. Her resilience is perhaps best demonstrated by how she rebuilt The River Cafe after a devastating fire, in the midst of the global financial crisis, ensuring the restaurant continued its standing as a legendary, Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, in its iconic location on the River Thames in London.

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