Ruth S. Spector, MD, FCCM, MBA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruth S. Spector, MD, FCCM, MBA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Medicine for her dedication to the Medical field and to her patients at her private practice.

Triple-board-certified in Internal Medicine, Anesthesia, and Critical Care Medicine, she is a respected and highly educated member of the field. Dr. Spector has over 35 years of experience as an Intensivist. She has helped countless critically ill patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses or injuries, working in the intensive care unit. A seasoned leader, she led her critical care team through a transition to a closed unit. She faced staffing shortages and administrative pressure, yet she seamlessly integrated the unit with fair, transparent, and clearly defined responsibilities for each employee.

She has previously held positions at Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was the Director of Critical Care Services, and at MICU as the Medical Director. In her present role in private practice, she is a consultant for healthcare systems and healthcare facilities.

Seeking the best education as she pursued her medical career, Dr. Spector began at Wharton School of Business, earning her Bachelor's degree in General Business. She then attended George Washington University, earning her Medical degree. Dr. Spector then completed an Internal Medicine residency at Beth Israel Medical Center in NYC, and a residency in Anesthesia at New York-Presbyterian Hospital – Cornell Campus. She then took on a Fellowship in Critical Care Medicine at St. Vincent's Hospital in NYC, and received her MBA degree in Healthcare Administration/Management from Adelphi University.

She maintains associations with the Fellow of the Society of Critical Care Medicine, American Society of Anesthesiologists, and American Thoracic Society.

On a personal note, Dr. Spector enjoys volunteering at soup kitchens across New York City, and she has served on the Executive Board of "Get Our Life Marrow" for 18 years.



