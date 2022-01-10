Rutherford & Titan releases a new LN2 Generator For Dermatology Offices

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutherford & Titan, Inc., a leader in the cryogenic and gas-generation market, is launching a range of new products in 2022. RT is pleased to announce the first of a new 8L per day Liquid Nitrogen Generator with an in-built 20L storage capacity. Another solution to our range of laboratory gas, industrial gas, and cryogenic liquid-nitrogen generators.

Nitrogen gas (N2) and liquid-nitrogen (LN2) generators are used across numerous industries and applications, including dermatology, medical/health, laboratory, manufacturing, power generation, and metal fabrication, among others. In addition, Rutherford can provide all the necessary ancillary items such as safety systems, vacuum jacketed hoses, and installation to customers.

Today, Rutherford & Titan provides various innovative products and services to customers in medical, health, laboratory, manufacturing, and other industries. Now, with its strategic partnerships, Rutherford & Titan will leverage its market expertise and vast network of partners to execute solutions across North America.

"We feel this is a great addition not just to research labs but specifically towards solving a major problem within the Dermatology space," says Amir Amirsadeghi, CEO of Rutherford & Titan.

About Rutherford & Titan

North America's leader in cryogenic liquid and gas-generation solutions, Rutherford & Titan, leverages partnerships with leading innovators, as well as our team's deep expertise, to deliver cutting-edge products and services to a growing network of clients. Learn more at www.rutherfordtitan.com

SOURCE Rutherford & Titan