Ruth's Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno

Don Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts, was known for blending family values with a modern business sense and quickly grew his brand from a single property to become one of the largest regional gaming operators in the country. Ruth's Chris founder, Ruth Fertel, also shared a similar business approach. Her values and hard work laid the foundation of success for Ruth's Chris Steak House, now a global brand owned by Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH).

"Much like the Carano family's business, Ruth's Chris is focused on taking care of people with gracious and attentive service. We look forward to being part of the Reno community and welcoming our guests to enjoy a world-class steakhouse experience," said Cheryl Henry, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.

The Silver Legacy Resort Casino location will be Ruth's Chris first steak house in Northern Nevada. Reno's dynamic economic growth made the location choice a strategic fit for Ruth's Hospitality Group. Ruth's Chris will offer its Reno guests a place to relax and be indulged from the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, ensuring a memorable experience.

"Ruth's Chris is an excellent addition for our guests and a wonderful fit for our brand as we share similar values. We look forward to making Ruth's a part of our family in our newly renovated Silver Legacy Resort Casino this fall," said Gary Carano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Renowned for its steak, Ruth's Chris specializes in custom-aged USDA Prime steaks expertly prepared and served on 500-degree sizzling hot plates. Beyond signature steaks, the made-from-scratch sides are prepared from Ruth's original recipes and are perfectly portioned to share. The new menu will also offer a variety of seafood options, soups, salads and decadent desserts all sourced from the freshest ingredients available.

Ruth's Chris also will bring its award-winning spirits program to the new location with a wine list that features over 200 labels, premium wines by the glass and hand-crafted cocktails. The dynamic bar area will have unique menu offerings and drink specials that will encourage guests to sip and stay a while.

The comfortably elegant restaurant design will seat approximately 250 guests. Flexible private dining space will be a part of the design, providing the option of an intimate dining experience to celebrate special occasions or host business meetings.

About Ruth's Chris Steak House

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with over 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. This is how it's done.

For information about our restaurants, to make reservations, or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. please visit www.rhgi.com

About Eldorado Resorts, Inc.

Eldorado Resorts is a leading casino entertainment company that owns and operates twenty properties in ten states, including Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In aggregate, Eldorado's properties feature approximately 21,000 slot machines and VLTs and 600 table games, and over 7,000 hotel rooms.

Founded in 1973 in Reno, Eldorado Resorts has been dedicated to providing exceptional guest service, a dynamic gaming product, award-winning dining, exciting entertainment and premiere accommodations. Our extensive management experience and unwavering commitment to our team members, guests and shareholders have been the primary drivers of our strategic goals and success. We take pride in our reinvestment in our properties and the communities we support along with emphasizing our family-style approach in an effort to build loyalty among our team members and guests. We will continue to focus on the future growth and diversification of our company while maintaining our core values and striving for operational excellence. For more information, please visit www.eldoradoresorts.com.

