Ruth's Chris Steak House To Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Caymus Vineyards

"When composing our steak pairing, we played with contrasting flavors to enhance the notes of the wine and the dish," said Abdiel Aleman, Vice President of Culinary Development for Ruth's Chris Steak House. "The addition of Gremolata crust to the Petite Filet Mignon adds a hint of zestiness to the steak, which will complement and showcase the nuance of the rich, supple style of Caymus' Cabernet Sauvignon."

Other unique pairings that will be served at the dinner include Crispy Lemon Sole with Cajun Tartar paired with Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc, Crab Soup with Tarragon Cream paired with Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Pork Belly Confit with Watercress Salad paired with Emmolo Merlot and Chocolate Crème Brûlée paired with Red Schooner Malbec.

"Wine is made to be shared with family and friends," said Chuck Wagner, owner and winemaker for Caymus Vineyards. "This dinner is the perfect occasion to enjoy Ruth's favorite steak house selections perfectly paired with wines made by my children and me."

Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners bring together some of the most iconic and up-and-coming winemakers in the industry for a specially curated night of great food, storytelling and making memories around Ruth's signature 500-degree, sizzling plates. Seating for each dinner is limited, so guests are encouraged to plan ahead. Below is the schedule for upcoming dinners and wineries that will be featured in the 2018 series:

August 23 Veuve Clicquot October 18 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

For reservations and more information about Ruth's TasteMaker Dinners, please visit www.ruthschris.com.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

