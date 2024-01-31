RUTLEDGE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT PROMOTES AUBREY GILMORE TO PRESIDENT

Amid challenging market and rising costs, hazard claims expert stresses need for stringent insurance monitoring

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rutledge Claims Management, Inc. (RCM), a leading provider of hazard insurance claims management for the mortgage industry, announced Aubrey Gilmore has been promoted from chief operations officer to president. In her new role, Gilmore will oversee RCM's core services and drive strategic decisions, ensuring client satisfaction and the company's reputation for excellence in the hazard insurance claims sector.

Aubrey Gilmore, president of Rutledge Claims Management

RCM founder and former president, Tom Rutledge, has moved to the newly created position of chief financial officer, where he will be responsible for managing the company's fiscal operations and upholding the company's continued financial stability and growth.

Gilmore, who has a degree in communications and media studies from Rutgers University, brings a wealth of experience to her new position. Joining RCM in 2008, Gilmore's rise to president has been grounded in diverse roles, where her dedication and expertise played a pivotal role in daily operations and client retention.

"The decision to promote Aubrey to president was a very simple one," said Allison Rutledge, CEO of RCM. "As COO, she managed our internal operations to near perfection, while her hard work and unwavering commitment to our clients solidified our status as a proven leader in the hazard claims market. I am confident Aubrey's extraordinary leadership will guide RCM to new heights and continue to drive successful outcomes for our clients."

"I'm honored to lead RCM in this crucial moment for the housing industry," Gilmore said. "As servicers and investors seek innovative solutions for operational efficiency amid evolving challenges like climate risk, I plan to expand our services to help clients navigate these changes while delivering exceptional results."

According to Gilmore, the hazard claims market and its challenges have grown extraordinarily complex.

"The combined impact of inflation and increased disasters is driving up home insurance costs," Gilmore said. "Insurers are raising rates, pulling back from key markets, and cutting costs. In today's climate, It's imperative for servicers and investors to establish stringent controls, ensuring continuous monitoring of insurance coverage to protect assets."

"Because insurance carriers may cut corners, our work at RCM becomes pivotal," she added. "We not only help recover every dollar rightfully due under the policy, but also serve as a crucial partner in efficiently filing claims. Our comprehensive support helps maximize returns and protect our clients' interests."

RCM, a certified Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) member, provides hazard claims management services nationwide, including dispute resolution, negotiations, and loss draft services.

About Rutledge Claims Management (RCM)

Formerly The Law Offices of Thomas W. Rutledge, RCM is a leader in hazard insurance claims management for mortgage servicers and investors nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego, California, RCM's services extend to dispute resolution, claims management software, MI claim appeals, and other support services. For more information, visit www.rcm-claims.com.

Press Contact:

Sam Garcia

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

[email protected]

214.762.4457

SOURCE Rutledge Claims Management, Inc.