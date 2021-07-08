'Ruvato: Original Complex,' the download version exclusively for Nintendo Switch™ will be released today, July 8th (Thursday)

'Ruvato: Original Complex' is a new hack-and-slash action game with a near-future background, i.e. the 22 nd century. The story starts when the main character 'Ria,' who transformed herself into a cyborg to recover the mysterious girl 'Ai,' sets out on a journey to uncover the secrets of 'HA Company.'

The player will manipulate the main character 'Ria' to prance around the stages, quickly defeat and clear the enemies. Whenever the player consecutively knocks down the enemies the attack power will gradually increase, making it easier to defeat many enemies. Also, the player can use the parts acquired after defeating the enemies to strengthen various skills and launch more effective attacks. Even if the player is killed by mistake, he or she can try again and again to improve his or her skills, and feel the joy of clearing the stages.

For more information on 'Ruvato: Original Complex,' which is officially released through the Nintendo e-Shop today, July 8th, please visit the official website (www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com).

[Product outline]

Title name: Ruvato: Original Complex

Platform: Nintendo Switch™

Age restriction: Japan 15+/US 15+

Genre: Action

Number of players: 1

Languages: Korean/Japanese/English/simplified Chinese

Manufacturer's suggested retail price: Japan 1600JPY/US 14.99USD (download only)

Release date: July 8, 2021

Rights:

© DAEWON MEDIA CO., LTD.

© cometsoft Inc.

REMIMORY, Inc.

Official site: www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com

Promotion video:

https://youtu.be/kA0YJLxd3R8 (English)

https://youtu.be/i5At7JSf2mg (Japanese)

https://youtu.be/h_m_z_xxgW8 (Korean)

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMGamelabOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Daewon-media-Game-lab-110364691156070

SOURCE Daewon Media