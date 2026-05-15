Ruvna Launches Dismissal, Bringing Real-Time Student Visibility to Independent K-12 Schools

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruvna, the unified safety and operations platform built exclusively for independent K-12 schools, today announced the launch of Ruvna Dismissal, a real-time dismissal management module that gives independent schools a process they can rely on, not just a person.

Dismissal is one of the most operationally complex moments in the school day. At most independent schools, it runs on institutional knowledge, manual tracking, and the consistency of whoever is in charge. That model is more fragile than it appears. When a plan changes at 2:45, staff turns over, or a coordinator is unexpectedly absent, the gaps become visible quickly. Ruvna Dismissal was built for the reality that a well-run school shouldn't have a single point of failure at 3:00.

Ruvna Dismissal replaces manual, spreadsheet-based processes with a structured, real-time system for managing every student's journey out of school. Schools configure dismissal methods — car line, bus, parent walk-up, after-school programs, and self-dismissal — and assign each student a dismissal plan that reflects how they leave on any given day. For students who transition through multiple stops before going home, multi-step plans track them from classroom to activity to final pickup, with every role seeing exactly where each student is in the sequence. When a parent needs to make a same-day change, staff can submit the update in real time — no paper, no phone tag, no chasing down a colleague in the hallway. And when someone arrives to pick up a student, staff can instantly verify whether they're on the authorized pickup list, with a complete audit trail of every handoff.

If an emergency arises mid-dismissal, staff have an immediate, accurate picture of who remains on campus without having to scramble to reconstruct it from multiple sources. Because Dismissal is built directly into Ruvna Accountability, the market-leading emergency management solution for independent schools, that picture is always live and never has to be reconstructed from spreadsheets, walkie-talkies, or memory. Schools running the full Ruvna platform — Accountability, Dismissal, Attendance, Announcements, and Visitor Management — have a single place to manage the entire school day.

"We spent over a year talking directly with independent schools about what happens when the bell rings, and what we heard shaped everything about how we built this product. Behind most dismissal processes, there's one person holding it all together in ways that are more fragile than anyone realizes.

Dismissal has always been one of the hardest moments of the school day to manage well — and one of the most important to get right. Ruvna Dismissal gives schools the structure and visibility they need to run dismissal with confidence every single day, and to know exactly where their students are when it matters most. This is a natural extension of what Ruvna has always been built to do: keep students safe and make the hardest parts of running a school a little bit easier," said Joey Nutinsky, CEO and Co-Founder of Ruvna.

Schools already on the platform have experienced the difference firsthand. "All of our information is in one place. I don't have to have three spreadsheets up. Dismissal changes happen in real time — we're not chasing a bus or trying to locate a teacher to locate a student," said Gina Blakla, Lower School Administrative Assistant, Friends Select School.

Dismissal reflects Ruvna's continuing commitment to building tools that meet schools where they are. By bringing structure to one of the school day's most operationally complex transitions, Ruvna helps school leaders spend less time managing logistics and more time focused on the students in their care. Dismissal is available now for independent K-12 schools. To learn more, visit www.ruvna.com.

About Ruvna

Ruvna is a unified safety and operations platform built exclusively for independent K-12 schools. Serving 500 schools across 43 states, Ruvna's platform includes Accountability, Dismissal, Attendance, Announcements, and Visitor Management — all built together, not bolted together. Founded in 2012, Ruvna has become the trusted partner that helps independent school leaders manage emergencies, communicate instantly, and account for every student on campus. Creating safer and smarter schools. For more information, visit ruvna.com.

Contact:

Macey Belter, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Ruvna