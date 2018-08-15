RUWA BRAID: Get This Hair For Your Next Vacation

The Details:

We can proudly say, you won't have to sacrifice style for higher functionality. When it comes to style, RUWA® is ideal for long feathered box braids, twists, fierce feed-in cornrows and everything in-between.

Exclusively from Sensationnel®, this unique braiding fiber is water repellent, fast drying, and extremely lightweight. Your neck-breaking, water-logged braid days are over. How you ask? With our partners at Kanekalon®, we were able to develop Aquatex®, a fiber with a patented hydrophobic coating that creates a water repellency effect. RUWA®­­ braid repels and pushes water down the braid strands, without being fully ­absorbing into the hair fibers. You have to see it to believe it.

Why RUWA?

We call it the perfect vacation hair because it's water friendly, worry free and promotes healthy scalp care. Going for a swim? We insist. Grinding through a hard workout? Don't Stop.

Stylists love it because each pack comes pre-stretched, which saves on prep time and enables a natural, ready to go style.

Consumers love it because it's fast drying, soft to the touch and perfect for any activity. The hair is so light; it allows your scalp to breath. It also creates great opportunity for scalp care including shampooing and deep conditioning.

It's about chasing the sun and getting your hair wet. RUWA is here to stay, year round.

See for yourself if RUWA hair is the hair you love to wear. You can find RUWA at your local beauty supply store.

ABOUT SENSATIONNEL:

Founded in 1989, Hair Zone is one of the leading manufacturers of hairpieces, braids, weaves, extensions, accessories and designer wigs for professional stylists and consumers around the world, and parent company to the Sensationnel label.

Our commitment to the professional beautician and home stylist is reflected in our creative focus, innovative approach, and broad range of products to suit today's hair needs.

Our mission has always been to help individuals express and enhance their natural beauty by creating innovative, stylish products while providing superior customer service and product support.

SOURCE Sensationnel Hair

