Ruya AI Assessed "Awardable" for Department of War work in the CDAO's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruya AI, a builder of frontier AI for sovereign institutions, today announced it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Department of War's (DoW) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the DoW's suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities across government agencies.

Ruya AI builds frontier AI that generates intelligence for sovereign institutions to own, control, and command. Its systems model the deeper patterns behind emerging threats, tracking how they form and evolve across complex environments. Fusing that insight with signals drawn from across the information landscape, Ruya AI converts it into actionable intelligence that gives defense institutions a decisive advantage.

"Tradewinds accelerates how government gets access to frontier capability, and we're proud to be part of it. We've spent a long time building quietly. Tradewinds is where we start building in the open," said Elvin John, Chief Commercial Officer of Ruya AI. "Our commitment is simple: sovereign institutions protecting the West should never be outmatched on technology, and we intend to make sure they aren't."

Ruya AI was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability, and potential impact on DoW missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at www.tradewindai.com.

About Ruya AI

Ruya AI builds frontier AI that sovereign institutions and allied governments own, control, and command for themselves. For more information, visit www.ruya.ai.

About the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of War's most significant challenges in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, and analytics. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at www.tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoW's Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Elie Jacobs, Purposeful Advisors

[email protected]

+1 646 330 2585

Frank De Maria, Purposeful Advisors

[email protected]

+1 347 647 0284

SOURCE Ruya