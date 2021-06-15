RV Camping Hits Record Highs with 56 Million People Planning an RV Adventure This Summer

Unlike the summer of 2020, the pandemic is not the primary reason for the rise in RV camping. The survey shows that remote work, family travel and exploring America are the top reasons for the continued popularity in RVing this summer.

Go RVing, the RV Industry Association's consumer resource, has seen a surge of requests for more information on planning an RV adventure for the first time. They've compiled a "First-Timers Toolkit" on their website with videos and step-by-step instructions from real-life RVers. The website also offers advice on choosing the right RV for you; finding an RV to buy or rent; budgeting for the trip; sample itineraries; recipes for the campsite; packing lists and more. Among the most searched subjects on RV camping for first-timers are:

FINDING AN RV: Rent one from a local RV dealership, an RV rental agency like Cruise America, or a peer-to-peer option such as Outdoorsy and RV Share. Many campgrounds have cabins available with a bathroom, kitchen, ac/heat and more which is a great way to 'try out' the camping lifestyle. If you don't want to drive the RV or tow it, peer-to-peer owners will often deliver the RV to a campground nearby and set it up for you.

FINDING A PLACE TO CAMP: Many of the 423 national parks and 6,600 state parks offer camping options but the best choice for new RVers are private campgrounds. There is a campground search tool on GoRVing.com. They may show they're sold out online but call the campgrounds directly for last minute cancellations. It's very likely you'll find space.

CAN'T FIND A CAMPGROUND: If you need a gap night without a campground reservation, "boondocking" is an option. That's where you camp without water, electric or sewer hookups. This is a great option for a night or two in between campground stays. Harvest Hosts is a collection of more than 2300 wineries, farms and other unique locations (including 401 golf courses) located nationwide where you can boondock.

HOW TO PLAN THE TRIP: RVing allows you to bring everything you want from home (including your pets) and take any fork in the road, but it does take a bit of trip planning. There are certain elements you'll need to consider such as the time and fuel it will take to get to your destination, any road restrictions for your RV, stops you'd like to take. The best tools for RV trip planning are apps such as Roadtrippers or RV Life.

For more advice and videos on planning your RV adventure, visit www.gorving.com.

SOURCE Go RVing

