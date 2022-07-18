Rv Fun Rental, SoCal's Top Rated Luxury Rv Rental Co. Giving away FREE GAS for an Rv Vacation

ENCINITAS, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top rated Southern California Luxury RV rental company, RV Fun Rental, announces their FREE GAS giveaway for rv vacationers that travel for 1 week or more this year. "I love it when people call me about the FREE GAS special we have going on for 2022," Klaidas T. Operations Manager at RvFunRental.com said. "We've been able to really help a lot of families on a budget this year enjoy some awesome rv adventures."

As fuel prices surge, rv drivers are taking shorter trips. Many families are staying close to home and taking advantage of the beach and national park camping.

Rv Share said about 58% of its renters factored fuel prices into their plans this summer, according to its travel sentiment survey. So the company is now offering fuel rebates totaling $500,000 to customers to help ease their worries about pump prices.

But many families are doing everything they want to do on their rv adventure.

"We hit Joshua Tree nearby, then to Sedona. From Sedona we went to Grand Canyon then to Lake Havasu," said Rv Fun Rental Renter Kevin H. "The RV handled well through our epic journey and gave us everything we needed for our overnight stays."

Recreational vehicle renters in the U.S. are planning trips closer to home or having fuel-gulping motor homes delivered to their final destination in an effort to cut down on fuel costs as travel remains a top priority even during record inflation.

"The smaller rv's are more popular in our fleet this year because they're less expensive to rent and drive," said Matt Smith of Rv Fun Rental. "Some of our smaller rv's can get close to 20 MPG. Our $100 Free Gas Giveaway is our best special yet!"

At the height of the pandemic, recreational vehicle, or RV, vacations exploded in popularity for Americans eager for the great outdoors and socially distant experiences. But this summer, with diesel and gasoline prices at record levels, some RV travelers are changing their itineraries to try to save money.

During the pandemic, RV vacations grew in popularity among younger, more diverse demographics.

