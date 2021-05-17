Rv Fun Rental, SoCal's Top Rated Luxury Rv Rental Co. Reveals Bookings are Surging this Season

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top rated Southern California luxury rv rental company, Rv Fun Rental, reveals that bookings are surging ahead of the summer travel season.

According to a Phocuswright Consumer Travel Survey, more than a quarter (28%) of travelers have rented an RV for leisure travel, and the majority want to do it again.

Rv Fun Rental - Ready for Your RV Experience?

"RvFunRental is having another record year while our guests discover family adventures outdoors in and around our locations in San Diego and Orange Counties," said RvFunRental's President Matthew Smith. "Our greatest reward is seeing our guests' smiling faces as they return from their adventures."

One of those families that had a rv trip of a lifetime is one of Hollywood's cutest families, the Van Der Beeks. James, the former "Dawson's Creek" star and "Dancing with the Stars" favorite, took his family in RvFunRental's 32' luxury motorhome on an epic adventure. Their adventure made international headlines and you can read all about it in these articles from Fox, US Weekly, People Magazine, and on NBC

The Van Der Beek family is just one of many more that have a continued interest in RV travel that will be fueled by the desire to get outdoors. Sixty-one percent of millennials, the largest population of travelers, agree that outdoor travel is more appealing now than ever.

Campgrounds are a popular RV destination, but past renters agree going off grid on solar power is the ultimate experience. "We equip all of our luxury motorhomes with a solar system so families can go anywhere," Smith said, "Many of our renters want to be one with the outdoors avoiding the crowds. Our unique solar powered rv's can give them the freedom they desire."

For more information about RvFunRental visit us at www.RvFunRental.com or Text/Call 24/7 for a Rv Video Tour and Vacation Quote that fits your needs.

About RvFunRental.com

RvFunRental is Southern California's Top Rated Luxury Rv Rental Company with thousands of guests adventuring over the last decade. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RvFunRental.com provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income with our rv rental income consignment program. For more information, visit RvFunRental.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @RvFunRental. -Happy Camping!

Media Contact:

Matthew Smith

760.212.7775

[email protected]

SOURCE Rv Fun Rental

Related Links

http://www.RvFunRental.com

