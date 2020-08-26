RV Industry Veteran Launches A/C Soft Start Kit For Campers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With RV sales at a record high and more Americans working from home than ever, NetworkRV launched a new product that provides a smart solution for RVers: the SoftStartRV. The SoftStartRV is an accessory for RV air conditioners, which controls and regulates the voltage intelligently. This enables RVers to start their A/C in low power situations, campgrounds and while boondocking. Whether campers want to run two air conditioners at once, or simply utilize a small generator to the highest capability, the SoftStartRV empowers customers to stay cool anywhere, anytime.

"We're thrilled to celebrate our 4-Year Anniversary with adding our SoftStartRV to our list of products at NetworkRV," RV Industry Veteran Doug Curtis, Co-Founder, said. "This revolutionizes A/C comfort capabilities for adventurers, RVers and off-road campers to stay cool as they escape COVID confinement and explore the great outdoors."

Benefits of the SoftStartRV include:

Start two air conditioners on a 30-amp hookup.

Start one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

Start one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

Start one or two air conditioners using your onboard inverter system.

The SoftStartRV is now available for sale with NetworkRV at www.softstartusa.com/pr. For a limited time, buyers can receive special pricing for SoftStartRV by NetworkRV's Anniversary Sale, including $30 off the purchase of 1 SoftStartRV. Find high-res photos at www.softstartusa.com/productshots/.

About NetworkRV: NetworkRV is a leader in the RV industry, providing a digital community for manufacturers, suppliers, and RV enthusiasts. Today, the company is committed to empowering RVers by providing extensive market research on the newest products for their next outdoor adventure.

Like and Follow NetworkRV on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NetworkRV/ . Follow on Instagram at @Network_RV and Twitter at @Network_RV . Subscribe to the NetworkRV Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/NetworkRV .

SOURCE NetworkRV, LLC

Related Links

networkrv.com

