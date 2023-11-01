RV News Wins National Best Full Issue B2B Magazine Award

News provided by

DRN Media dba RV News Magazine

01 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville, Colorado-based RV News Magazine, a DRN Media Inc. publication, won the prestigious Eddie Award from Folio on Oct. 24.

Folio's Eddie and Ozzie Awards recognize the magazine industry's best editorial and design coverage across print and digital media nationwide. All aspects of writing and story creation are evaluated, comparing the published content of more than 1,300 publications. The Eddie Award winners are the nation's magazines with the most professional finished product that adheres to professional journalism standards.

The RV News Magazine July 2022 front cover
(L to R) Kailey Pickering, Online Editor; Chris Freeman, Editor-In-Chief; Dana Nelsen, Publisher; Kristian Wieber, Account Executive received the Eddie Award in New York at Folio's annual gala.
RV News was chosen as the best full-issue business-to-business magazine in the News/General Interest category. The judges selected RV News' July 2022 "RV American Made-Ins" edition as the top winner. The specialty issue honored women working within the RV industry. Nearly 800 women were featured in the monthly publication for their contributions to the $140 billion RV industry.

In 2022, RV News won the Eddie Award in the Manufacturing/Supply Chain category, honoring editorial excellence for its July 2021 "American Made" edition.

"As a niche trade magazine covering the RV industry, it is a huge honor to be chosen as the best business magazine in the country within our B2B category," DRN Media CEO Dana Nelsen said. "Women contribute so much at so many different levels. Normally it is just the executives at companies who receive media attention. We chose to highlight the women working blue-collar jobs on manufacturing lines. These were moms, sisters, daughters, and aunts who contribute so much but rarely receive the credit. I'm proud of the RV News team for winning the award but I am also proud that we got to show how special the women are in the RV industry.

More than 225 winners from 200 categories were revealed at the ceremony in New York. As one of the longest-running competitions for editors and designers in the publishing industry, Folio said winning comes with the added honor of being judged as exceptional by one's own peers—all of whom are experts in journalism.

"Congratulations to each of our 2023 winners and honorable mention recipients," Folio said. "Each year you continue to raise the bar of excellence."

To look through the July issue of RV News go to: https://tinyurl.com/RV-News-July-Issue.

2023 Folio Awards Winners are highlighted here: Eddie & Ozzie Awards – Celebrating Engaging Content & Exceptional Design (eddie-ozzie.com)

SOURCE DRN Media dba RV News Magazine

