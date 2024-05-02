RV Rental Demand Remains Robust Headed into Summer

FAIRFAX, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A sizable portion of RV dealers who also rent believe they will do more business this year when compared with 2023, according to a survey conducted this spring by the RV Rental Association (RVRA). For 2024, 41 percent of rental operators believe their rental revenue will be higher while 31 percent think it will be the same as 2023.

"There still will be plenty of choices for those looking to rent an RV because 84 percent of the rental dealers surveyed believe manufacturers have supplied them with enough rental units for this coming peak season," said Scott Krenek of Krenek RV in Coloma, MI, chairman of the RV Rental Association (RVRA). "That's why so many RVRA members are looking forward to a great summer."

Thirty-eight percent of rental companies responding to this year's survey said five to six nights was the average length of their contracts in 2023, while another 22 percent said it was seven or more nights. Sixteen percent of those responding to this year's survey think their rental contracts will be even longer this year.

"Some advance planning before you set out on your trip will make your experience even better," Krenek believes. "RV rental vacations are a wonderful way to make memories with family and friends." Consumers can access the complete list of RVRA member companies at www.rvra.org.

RV Rental Advice

Here are some other issues Krenek believes consumers need to consider before renting an RV this summer. RVRA recommends customers ask these basic questions:

Does the renter keep regular hours for drop off and pick up?

For first-time RV renters, does the rental company provide an orientation on the RV systems and components?

If customers have questions about the RV during the trip, is there a phone number they can call or text for help?

What are the terms for the security/damage deposit?

Is the RV that was described online the actual model that will be available at time of pickup?

Who owns the RV that you're renting and how does the insurance coverage work?

If the RV you want to rent is damaged, does the renter have an adequate replacement unit available, or will the renter cancel your reservation.

For RV owners considering renting their unit on their own, RVRA urges them to read and understand the terms of their RV manufacturer's warranty as well as any component part warranties. They should also read and understand the terms of any financing agreement associated with the unit.

RVRA is a unit of RVDA and its goal is to enhance the rental industry's professionalism and service to rental customers. The survey was concluded in April 2024 through the RV Retailer Intelligence program, a service of the RV Assistance Corp. (RVAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RVDA. To find an RVRA member company, visit www.rvra.org.

