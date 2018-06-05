RVnGO saw a multibillion dollar industry without software solutions to easily manage their fleets and customers. We saw an industry plagued by middlemen who intercepted leads with bait-and-switch tactics, or simply extracted an expensive fee. We saw an industry that was being forced to take bundled products that were inferior.

We decided to create an honest and complete business solution—make it free and make our living selling superior value-added services.

"The only businesses we want to disrupt are those that have stood between RV hosts and guests." - Paul Kacir, founder and chief executive officer.

"We've introduced a new way of doing business, we didn't want to be like other peer-to-peer or finder sites that would intercept people searching on the internet and then stand between them and what they were looking for to extract a fee. We didn't want to base our business model on essentially being a nuisance," explained Paul Kacir. "We're more like Google, we help people find what they're looking for and remove transaction frictions instead of creating them, and like Google we'll make our living selling compelling add on services."

About RVnGO

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RVnGO (www.RVnGO.com) puts RV owners directly in touch with guests that want to rent on its peer-to-peer RV rentals site. It is free for owners to list their RV and use the site and our fleet and customer relationship management tools. Owners get 100% of the booking, the guest pays the 3% credit card processing charge. All rentals processed through the site are automatically insured with our $1 million auto liability coverage, the affordable daily premium is paid by the guest.

Find your RVnGO!

Contact:

Email: media@RVnGO.com

Tel: 1 (844) 235-4712

Web: www.RVnGO.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rv-rentals---rvngo-launches-the-first-free-peer-to-peer-site-for-recreational-vehicle-rentals-with-automatic-1-million-auto-liability-coverage-300660250.html

SOURCE RVnGO

Related Links

http://www.rvngo.com

