RV Retailer Announces Expansion in Texas and Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it is adding four stores in Texas and Florida. RV Retailer has signed an agreement to acquire the Camper Clinic RV business with three RV dealerships in the Austin and Corpus Christi markets in Texas, including Airstream of Austin. Upon the closing of this transaction, RV Retailer will operate 14 stores in Texas.

RV Retailer also announced that is has completed the acquisition of JD Sanders RV in the Gainesville, Florida market, which sells Airstream and Forest River Rockwood products. The store was rebranded as RV One Superstores – Gainesville. This is RV Retailer's 6th location in Florida.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer, stated, "Our team is excited to kick off 2020 with our expansion to 29 RV stores in 7 states. We expect significant growth at RV Retailer in 2020. Our portfolio of stores is outstanding. I'm proud that the team accomplished this in just over two years since RV Retailer was formed."

"We continue to focus on the Sun Belt and are pleased to add further scale in our key Texas and Florida markets with a strong brand mix," Jon Ferrando added. "Texas and Florida are states with excellent demographics and together account for over 16% of U.S. industry RV sales."

"We welcome the associates of the three Camper Clinic stores to the RV Retailer family in Texas," added Larry Hall, President of ExploreUSA in Texas for RV Retailer. "These are stores that perform well in markets with attractive growth prospects."

"These acquisitions allow us to continue to leverage our scale and financial strength as we enter 2020 with strong growth plans," said John Rizzo, Executive Vice President and CFO of RV Retailer.

"We welcome our many new associates to RV One Superstores – Gainesville, the 10th overall RV One Superstore. We are pleased to establish a presence in the North Central part of Florida with great products like Airstream and Forest River Rockwood. It's a great area with a lot of RV parks and campgrounds," added Don Strollo, President of the East Region of RV Retailer. "We are also adding the Airstream brand to our St. Augustine store on the northeast coast of Florida."

"We thank the owner groups from both Camper Clinic and JD Sanders for allowing us to acquire the RV businesses that they built for decades," commented Raul Rodriguez, SVP, Corporate Development of RV Retailer. "We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plans through both acquisitions and greenfields."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer currently owns 26 RV stores in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp N Travel, and Tom's Camperland, which sell and service a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

