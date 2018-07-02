RV Retailer, LLC Agrees to Acquire ExploreUSA RV Supercenter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it signed an agreement to acquire ExploreUSA Supercenter ( www.exploreusa.com ), the #2 volume RV dealer in Texas, from Scott Chaney and Brian Booker, who will continue to lead ExploreUSA and will retain an ownership stake in the business.

ExploreUSA sold approximately 5,000 RVs in 2017. ExploreUSA retails new and used towable RVs from 9 store locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Houston and Austin markets. ExploreUSA also provides service and parts and customer financial services to its customers.

"We are excited to partner with Scott Chaney, Brian Booker and the entire ExploreUSA management team to continue its run as a premier RV towable dealer in Texas," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. "We also welcome ExploreUSA's 340 dedicated associates to the RV Retailer family. They provide an exceptional experience to the thousands of customers that purchase and service their RVs at ExploreUSA every year. We will continue to operate the business under the ExploreUSA retail brand name."

Jon Ferrando added, "We are excited to add the high-quality, premium RV product mix offered by ExploreUSA in excellent markets across Texas. ExploreUSA's exclusive focus on towable RVs perfectly complements our Motor Home Specialist business in Texas, the largest volume motor home dealer in the world. Combined, ExploreUSA and Motor Home Specialist are expected to generate approximately $500 million of revenue in 2018."

RV Retailer, LLC was founded in 2018 by Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo, together with Redwood Capital Investments, to create a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services.

"We are proud to be working with the RV Retailer team to build a premier RV dealership platform," said Patrick Sissman, Vice President at Redwood Capital Investments. "We are excited about the addition of ExploreUSA to strengthen our presence in Texas and provide a strong foundation for future growth."

"I look forward to partnering with Jon Ferrando and the RV Retailer team as we look to continue growing ExploreUSA," said Scott Chaney, CEO of ExploreUSA. "Collectively, we are in a great position to capitalize on significant growth opportunities for the business while providing excellent career opportunities for our associates. I also look forward to continuing our outstanding relationships with our valued RV manufacturer partners."

"We look forward to working with Scott and Brian and the whole ExploreUSA management team through this transition" said John Rizzo, Executive Vice President and CFO of RV Retailer. "We expect to complete the transaction early in the fourth quarter 2018, following manufacturer approvals and other customary conditions to closing."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC was founded in 2018 to create a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue and collectively have over 25 years of experience in automotive retail and over 50 years of experience building and growing industry leading businesses. According to Statistical Surveys, Motor Home Specialist was the #1 volume motor home dealer in the U.S. in 2017. RV Retailer is actively seeking new acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

