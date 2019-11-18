RV Retailer, LLC Announces Expansion in Florida with 25th Store

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it has acquired Ocean Grove RV Sales in St. Augustine, Florida. The store has been rebranded as RV One Superstores – St. Augustine, and will offer new and used motorized and towable RVs, RV service and parts, and customer financial services.

"We are pleased to continue our expansion in Florida leveraging the RV One brand and management team," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. "We are excited about our entry into the attractive Jacksonville and St. Augustine markets."

Jon Ferrando added, "Our entire team is proud to open our 25th RV store in less than two years. We remain excited about the growth prospects for our business and continue to see attractive acquisition and greenfield opportunities. Our business is performing well, and we are positioned to continue to take advantage of opportunities available to us in the marketplace."

"Jacksonville and St. Augustine are excellent RV markets," said Don Strollo, CEO of RV One. "The RV One team is excited about adding our 5th location in Florida and 9th RV One Superstore overall. We are leveraging our scale with the addition of another location to sell Jayco Motorized and Jayco Towable products. We also look forward to selling Lance products on the East Coast, and we are in discussions to add more new RV product brands into the Jacksonville/St. Augustine market."

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 25 RV stores in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp N Travel and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

