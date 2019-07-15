RV Retailer, LLC Announces Expansion into Arizona and South Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Tom's Camperland from Brad Leach, who will continue to lead Tom's Camperland and has become a shareholder of RV Retailer.

RV Retailer also announced that it has completed the acquisition of Camper Country RV in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which sells Jayco towable and Tiffin motorhome products. The store has been renovated and rebranded as RV One Superstores – Myrtle Beach, the 8th RV One Superstore.

"We are pleased to enter the Arizona and South Carolina markets," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. "We expect to grow our business throughout the Carolinas and the Southwest. These markets have excellent demographics and growth prospects for the RV business. RV Retailer now owns 21 RV stores in 6 states with approximately $1 billion in annual revenue."

Tom's Camperland is a leading RV dealer in the Phoenix metro market operating since 1977 with three locations – Mesa, Surprise, and a new location in Avondale that opened on July 9. Tom's Camperland sold over 1,600 RVs in its last fiscal year, with a focus on the light towable segment. In 2018, Tom's Camperland was the #1 Lance and #1 Nu Camp dealer in the United States. Tom's Camperland is also a leading retailer of truck campers and truck caps.

"We are excited to partner with Brad Leach, and the entire Tom's Camperland management team in the Arizona market," said Jon Ferrando. "This acquisition allows us to diversify our product portfolio into the light towables segment. Tom's Camperland has expertise selling an array of innovative light towable products which offer an attractive entry point into the RV lifestyle for consumers."

"I'm truly excited to be partnering with Jon Ferrando and the RV Retailer team to continue growing our business with my team," said Brad Leach, President of Tom's Camperland. "I also look forward to continuing our outstanding relationships with all of our manufacturer partners."

Jon Ferrando added, "We are also excited to enter the fast-growing Myrtle Beach market with a strong product mix, including the addition of our first franchise to retail Tiffin luxury motorhomes. I am excited about the growth prospects for the store under the leadership of Don Strollo and the RV One Superstores team."

"Myrtle Beach is a tremendous RV market," said Don Strollo, CEO of RV One. "The RV One team is excited about re-launching the new store in Myrtle Beach under the RV One Superstores brand, and pursuing our goal of building the leading RV sales and service operation in the market."

"We were pleased to complete these transactions, which will allow us to continue to leverage our scale to build a great RV retail company with a focus on customer service for the long term," said John Rizzo, Executive Vice President and CFO of RV Retailer.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 21 RV stores in Texas, Florida, Arizona, New York, South Carolina and Iowa, including RV One Superstores, a leading RV retail brand on the East Coast with leading positions in Florida and New York led by Don Strollo; Motor Home Specialist in Texas led by Donny O'Banion, the #1 volume motor home dealer in the world for the last 6 years; ExploreUSA, a leading RV towable dealer in Texas with 9 stores led by Scott Chaney and Brian Booker; and Tom's Camperland with 3 stores in Phoenix led by Brad Leach. RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. The RV Retailer leadership team collectively has over 200 years of experience in automotive and RV retail. According to Statistical Surveys, Motor Home Specialist was the #1 volume motor home dealer in the U.S. in 2018.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

