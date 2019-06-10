RV Retailer, LLC Announces Management Team Appointments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today the appointment of two new executives to the Company's leadership team. Chris Glenn has been appointed Corporate Vice President - Service, Parts and Technology, and Taylore Elliott has joined the Company as Vice President - Chief Human Resources Officer.

"I am pleased to add Chris and Taylore to the RV Retailer executive team," said Jon Ferrando, President and CEO of RV Retailer. "As we seek to create a world-class RV service operation across our growing network of 17 stores, Chris Glenn's experience makes him the ideal person to lead our service and parts operations and retail technology solutions. Taylore Elliott brings the experience we need to lead RV Retailer's focus on attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the RV retail industry. This will be crucial to our success as we execute on our plans to expand RV Retailer in our core markets and new markets."

Chris Glenn will be responsible for all service and parts operations at RV Retailer, reporting to Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of RV Retailer. He will also be responsible for RV Retailer's retail technology solutions. Taylore Elliott will be responsible for RV Retailer's human resources function, also reporting to Jon Ferrando.

"I am excited to be working with our executive team and operating partners at RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist and ExploreUSA to create the industry-leading organization in RV service and parts," said Chris Glenn. "I also see significant upside to our retail operations from the leading retail technologies we are exploring to enhance our customer experience."

"I'm excited to partner with the RV Retailer team to build the premier RV retail business in the United States," said Taylore Elliott. "I look forward to helping create the industry-leading company for retail talent."

Chris Glenn is a seasoned automotive executive with significant experience in service, parts and technology. Chris most recently served as a managing partner and COO at Motormindz, where he worked with leading service, parts and digital retail technology solutions in the automotive sector. Prior to that, Chris held various management roles for 15 years at the largest automotive retailer in the United States, including as Vice President of Service where he drove innovative solutions to improve the customer experience and retention in auto service operations across over 260 stores.

Taylore Elliott's experience includes over 15 years of human resources leadership roles at the largest automotive retailer in the United States. In her most recent role, she led an HR team that served over 70 auto dealerships and 7,000 employees. She was instrumental in initiatives to train and develop region, market and store leadership and building recruiting and training programs for key dealership positions including sales and service.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for RV customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 17 RV stores in Texas, Florida, New York and Iowa with over $900 million in annual revenue, including RV One Superstores, a leading RV retail brand on the east coast led by Don Strollo with leading positions in Florida and New York, Motor Home Specialist in Texas led by Donny O'Banion, the #1 volume motor home dealer in the world, and ExploreUSA, a leading RV retail brand in Texas with 9 stores led by Scott Chaney and Brian Booker. RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue and collectively have over 25 years of experience in automotive and RV retail and over 50 years of experience building and growing industry leading businesses. According to Statistical Surveys, Motor Home Specialist was the #1 volume motor home dealer in the U.S. in 2017.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

Jon Ferrando, (954) 908-3650

