RV Retailer, LLC Announces Management Team Appointments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced today the appointment of Famous P. Rhodes as Corporate Vice President, Chief Marketing and Technology Officer, and Larry Hall as President, ExploreUSA Supercenters. Both appointments are effective December 1, 2019.

Famous Rhodes will be responsible for all marketing of the Company, reporting to Jon Ferrando, CEO and President of RV Retailer, LLC. He will also be responsible for technology and application development of the business. Larry Hall will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of ExploreUSA Supercenters in Texas, also reporting to Jon Ferrando. Scott Chaney, currently CEO and founder of ExploreUSA Supercenters, will continue his involvement with RV Retailer and ExploreUSA as a Partner.

"Famous brings years of experience building and leading strong marketing and technology teams," said Jon Ferrando. "As we seek to create a world-class RV sales and service experience across our growing network of 24 stores, Famous Rhodes' track record and experience makes him a great addition to our already experienced retail team. He is especially talented at digital marketing, which will be critical to our continued growth in sales and service."

"Larry Hall has extensive sales and marketing experience, having spent nearly 20 years in the automotive industry with Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen focusing on their dealer networks," added Jon Ferrando. "Larry has a strong track record driving sales growth, and brings great passion about supporting and developing high performing sales and service teams."

"Scott Chaney led an incredible business in Texas as CEO of ExploreUSA that is growing and performing well for RV Retailer as we cross our first anniversary of ownership of ExploreUSA," added Jon Ferrando. "We will benefit from Scott's continued involvement and support at RV Retailer and ExploreUSA."

"Our partnership with RV Retailer has been very successful and we are excited for ExploreUSA to continue its growth under RV Retailer and the leadership of Larry Hall," said Scott Chaney, CEO of ExploreUSA Supercenters. "I am excited to continue my involvement and support of RV Retailer as a Partner going forward."

"It's amazing to become part of the executive team of one of the fastest growing retailers in the United States," said Famous Rhodes. "This proven group of executives is building a world-class experience for consumers leveraging technology and process. Consumers will have access to one of the largest inventories of recreational vehicles from the network of RV Retailer stores with unbeatable pricing and financing."

"I am very excited to join an exceptional team at RV Retailer and to lead the ExploreUSA Supercenter business in Texas," said Larry Hall. "I look forward to supporting the 350 ExploreUSA team members as we look to build on the strong foundation of growth at ExploreUSA and continue providing a world-class experience for our customers."

Famous Rhodes is a seasoned automotive executive with years of experience leading and building marketing and technology teams. Famous most recently served as Executive Vice President and CMO at Bluegreen Vacations, which went public in 2017. Prior to that, Famous held various management roles for 15 years at the largest automotive retailers and internet sites in the United States, including AutoNation as Vice President of Customer Experience, Yahoo! as Head of Yahoo! Autos, and eBay as Head of eBay Motors.

Larry Hall has extensive experience with dealership businesses, having spent nearly 20 years in the automotive industry with Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen, all servicing the retail dealer channel. He has led large teams, has a deep understanding of sales, marketing, and dealership fixed operations and he has managed businesses in all economies including a strong track record driving sales growth. Most recently he served as EVP of Sales and Marketing for Premier Trailer Leasing, a leading U.S. trailer rental and leasing company serving the trucking industry headquartered in Dallas, Texas. In his role, Larry's team drove significant increases in revenue and profitability.

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 24 RV stores in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas with over $1 billion in annual revenue. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp N Travel and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer's capital partner is Redwood Capital Investments. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 200 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

About Redwood Capital Investments

Redwood Capital Investments is the private investment company for the founders of Allegis Group. Redwood partners with founders, family-business owners and management teams to build best-in-class companies over the long-term. Redwood has a diverse portfolio of operating company investments across the consumer, transportation, distribution and telecom sectors.

