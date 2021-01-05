RV Retailer, LLC Announces the Acquisition of 14 Stores in 5 States

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the addition of 14 dealerships with the acquisitions of Family RV Group and Northgate RV. Family RV Group operates 12 dealerships in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia. Northgate RV operates two dealerships in Knoxville, Tennessee and North Georgia. The acquisitions are expected to close in February 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC) (PRNewsfoto/RV Retailer, LLC)

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to announce the acquisitions of Family RV Group and Northgate RV. These acquisitions allow us to expand into new Southern and Midwest markets along the I-75 corridor with 14 stores in five new states with strong demographics for RV sales and service. This is an excellent way for us to kick off 2021 with continued exceptional growth to 52 stores in 15 states."

Jon Ferrando added, "These stores will be part of Eastern Region of RVR under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region. We are pleased that Steve and Chuck Jung will continue to manage the Family RV Group stores under Don's direction. The Jung family founded the business in Cincinnati as Colerain RV in 1968 and has been providing exceptional customer service for 52 years. The Yates family founded Northgate RV 26 years ago, and we are pleased that key Yates family members will stay on in key positions with the Northgate RV business."

Don Strollo said, "We are excited to add these stores selling over 6,000 RVs per year. Family RV Group and Northgate RV sell an excellent mix of new RV product brands from our key manufacturer partners including Thor industries, Forest River and Grand Design. I look forward to welcoming over 350 new associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service."

Chuck Jung of Family RV said, "This is an exciting next chapter for the Family RV Group. RV Retailer offers us an excellent opportunity to continue growing our business." Steve Jung added, "My brother Chuck and I look forward to joining the RV Retailer team, and I know all of our store associates will be excited for what is ahead."

Billy Yates, founder of Northgate RV said, "Our family is pleased that Northgate RV will become part of the RV Retailer family of stores and our key family members in the business look forward to joining the RV Retailer team. We are proud of our ranking as the #1 towable dealer in Georgia, and I look forward to many more years of success for our stores in the future."

Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Family RV Group in the Family RV Group acquisition.

To learn more about Family RV Group, Northgate RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.familyrvgroup.com/ https://www.northgaterv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisitions, RV Retailer will have 52 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

SOURCE RV Retailer, LLC