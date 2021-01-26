RV Retailer, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Bill Plemmons RV World in North Carolina

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "RV Retailer is pleased to continue its growth in the Carolinas with the acquisition of Bill Plemmons RV World. The stores are located in Winston-Salem/Greensboro and Raleigh, North Carolina, two very attractive RV markets. The Plemmons family founded the business in 1951. We are honored to add an iconic family brand in North Carolina that has been providing exceptional customer service to RVers for over 70 years."

Jon Ferrando added, "These stores will be part of our Eastern Region under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region. We welcome the Bill Plemmons RV World team to RV Retailer and our family of stores."

Don Strollo said, "I look forward to working with the Plemmons family. The stores sell an excellent mix of new RV product brands from our key manufacturer partners including Grand Design, Jayco, Forest River and Keystone. Plemmons has strong service and parts operations and their approach aligns with our focus on providing great customer service. We are excited to welcome 90 new associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service."

Steve Plemmons of Bill Plemmons RV World said, "This is an exciting next chapter for Bill Plemmons RV World to join with RV Retailer and its family of stores. Shawna and Sterling, my children, will continue to lead the stores and I look forward to watching them continue to grow with the RV Retailer team. I know our store associates are excited with the new growth opportunities ahead."

Bill Plemmons RV World has two stores located near Winston-Salem and Raleigh, North Carolina. The Winston-Salem store is located east of US-52 on University Parkway in Rural Hall. The Raleigh store is located on the southside of business 64 east of Interstate 440. Bill Plemmons RV World offers a wide range of new and used trailers, and fifth wheels from top brands such as Coachmen, Forest River, Grand Design, Jayco and Keystone. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full-service department with over 20 service bays and retail parts stores. The transaction is expected to close in February.

To learn more about Bill Plemmons RV World and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.billplemmonsrv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services.

Upon completion of the acquisitions, RV Retailer will have 54 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

