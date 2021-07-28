RV Retailer, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Blue Dog RV Adding 12 Stores in 7 New States

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to announce the acquisition of Blue Dog RV, continuing our impressive growth with the addition of 32 stores in 2021. This acquisition provides us with major expansion in the Western United States with our entry into 7 new states, giving us a sales and service network of 70 stores across 24 states. These stores are all in excellent RV markets providing a strong platform for future growth and advances our strategy to build a network of leading RV stores that can take care of our customers wherever their travels may take them."

Jon Ferrando added, "The Western Blue Dog stores will be part of our Western Region under the leadership of Jim Humble, President of the Western Region. We are pleased that Marc Hauser will continue to manage the Blue Dog RV stores. Marc is a proven leader, both in RV retail and manufacturing, and an excellent addition to our talented management team."

Jim Humble said, "We are excited to add Blue Dog RV to our growing RV Retailer family and to work with Marc Hauser and the Blue Dog RV team going forward. Blue Dog RV sells an excellent mix of new RV product brands from our key manufacturer partners. We look forward to welcoming well over 400 new associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service."

Marc Hauser, COO of Blue Dog RV said, "I look forward to joining the RV Retailer team and partnering with the RVR leadership team to drive further growth at Blue Dog RV and future expansion in our markets. This will give our 400 plus Blue Dog associates tremendous career opportunities. RV Retailer's focus on the customer experience and investment in the training and development of our associates fully aligns with our vision for the business and next steps in the evolution of Blue Dog RV."

John and Rebecca Asplund, Co-Founders and Owners of Blue Dog RV said, "Thank you to all Blue Dog associates for contributing to Blue Dog RV's success and growth. This is an exciting next chapter for Blue Dog RV. RV Retailer is the right partner to take our business forward. RV Retailer offers exciting career opportunities for our associates and a great opportunity for continued growth in all of our markets."

Blue Dog RV has 12 stores in Post Falls, ID, Spokane, WA, Pasco, WA, Bend, OR, Redmond, OR, Portland, OR, Medford OR, Kalispell, MT, Las Vegas, NV, Bakersfield, CA, Redding, CA and Fleetwood, PA. The Fleetwood, PA store will be part of the East Region of RV Retailer under East Region President Don Strollo's leadership. The Fleetwood store is located near America's largest RV Show at the Giant Center in Hershey, PA.

To learn more about Blue Dog RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.bluedogrv.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the acquisition, RV Retailer will have 70 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

