RV Retailer, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Carolina Coach & Camper in North Carolina

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are pleased to continue our growth in North Carolina with the acquisition of Carolina Coach & Camper, our 6 th store in North Carolina. The store is located on I-40 near Hickory and is easily accessible for customers from key North Carolina markets, including Charlotte, Asheville and Winston Salem-Greensboro. This acquisition along with our existing stores position us to provide an exceptional sales and service experience for our customers throughout the Carolinas. We thank John Cathey, owner of Carolina Coach & Camper for selecting us to take the business forward."

Jon Ferrando added, "These stores will be part of our Eastern Region under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region. We welcome the Carolina Coach team to RV Retailer and our family of stores."

Don Strollo said, "Carolina Coach has excellent overall operations including a strong service and parts business. Their approach aligns with our focus on providing great customer service. We are excited to welcome over 40 new associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service."

Carolina Coach & Camper is located in Claremont, NC on the southside of I-40 approximately 10 miles east from Hickory, NC. Carolina Coach & Camper offers a wide range of new and used trailers, and fifth wheels from top brands such as Forest River, Keystone, Thor Motor Coach, Lance and A Liner. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full-service department with over 16 service bays and retail parts store. The transaction is expected to close in March.

To learn more about Carolina Coach & Camper and RV Retailer, please visit https://www.carolinacoach.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Upon completion of the acquisition, RV Retailer will have 55 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

