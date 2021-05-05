RV Retailer, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Marlin Ingram RV in Alabama

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are pleased to expand into Alabama with the acquisition of Marlin Ingram RV. The store has been operating for over 35 years selling great brands like Tiffin motorhomes. This acquisition expands our sales and service network for our customers to 16 states and expands our footprint in the Southeast United States, which has excellent demographics for RV sales and service."

John Rizzo, Executive Vice President and CFO of RVR stated, "These stores will be part of our Eastern Region under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region. We welcome the Marlin Ingram RV team to RV Retailer and our family of stores."

Don Strollo said, "We thank Marlin Ingram, owner of Marlin Ingram for selecting us to take the business forward. Marlin Ingram RV has an excellent mix of brands including Tiffin, Thor Motor Coach and Vanleigh. We are excited to welcome these new associates to the RV Retailer family of stores and working with them to grow sales and service from this new location for us in Montgomery, Alabama."

To learn more about Marlin Ingram RV and RV Retailer, please visit https://www.ingramrvcenter.com or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with the goal of providing an outstanding sales, service and ownership experience for recreational vehicle customers with a focus on new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

Upon completion of the acquisition, RV Retailer will have 55 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

