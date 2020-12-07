RV Retailer, LLC Expands in the Carolinas with New Stores in the Charlotte and Raleigh Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC announced the acquisition of Golden Gait Trailers and RVs (GGT) in the Charlotte, North Carolina market and Camptown RV in the Raleigh, NC market.

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We have had an exceptional year of growth in 2020, and the addition of two great stores in North Carolina is an excellent way to end the year. We are very focused on expansion in the Carolinas. These are excellent RV markets from a demographic standpoint. The combined markets of Charlotte and Raleigh have over 5,000 registered RV owners and they are both ranked among the fastest growing large cities in the U.S."

"The GGT store is in a great location on I-85 near the Charlotte Motor Speedway with an impressive facility with 20 indoor service bays, which aligns with our focus on providing a great experience to customers in sales and service," added Jon Ferrando. "These stores will join our Eastern Region under the leadership of Don Strollo, President of the Eastern Region."

Don Strollo stated, "Camptown RV has been rebranded as RV One Superstores of Raleigh and now operates out of a newly renovated and modernized facility. The GGT store will be branded RV One Superstores of Charlotte, while maintaining the GGT brand for the specialty trailers sold there. We welcome the associates of GGT and Camptown RV to the RV Retailer family of stores, and with our expansion plans we will be creating jobs and adding talent in both markets."

"The product brand mix at Camptown is excellent with brands like Jayco and Rockwood, and we are excited to add key brands," added Don Strollo. "Our focus with RV One Superstores of Charlotte will be to increase sales significantly with a strong mix of motorhome and towable RV product lines, along with specialty trailers."

Located in Concord on the off ramp of I-85 on Highway 73, GGT offers new and used RVs and specialty trailers from companies including Featherlite and Continental Cargo. After closing the GGT acquisition, which is expected in mid-December, the RV business will be re-branded RV One Superstores of Charlotte and offer a wider range of new and used RVs along with specialty trailers under the GGT retail brand name. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full service department with 20 bays, and expansive retail parts store.

Located in Benson on the off of I-40 on Highway 210, the recently renovated RV One Superstores of Raleigh store offers a wide range of new and used trailers, and motorhomes from top brands. First-time buyers and existing RVers alike can access expert sales associates and technicians, a full-service department, and retail parts store.

To learn more about Golden Gait Trailer, Camptown RV and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.goldengait.com/ , https://www.camptown-rv.com/ or https://rvretailer.net/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. RV Retailer has 38 RV stores in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Sierra RV, and Tom's Camperland, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

