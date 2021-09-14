RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") Invests to Expand Sales and Service Facilities in Texas and Indiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Retailer, LLC ("RVR") announced the groundbreaking of two new RV dealership facilities in Buda, TX outside of Austin, Texas and the grand opening of the recently renovated Colerain Family RV location in the Fort Wayne, Indiana market.

RV Retailer President and CEO, Jon Ferrando, addresses the crowd at Airstream groundbreaking event in Buda, TX The RV Retailer team breaks ground on latest Airstream facility in Texas alongside Lee Urbanovsky, Mayor of Buda, TX The RV Retailer teams cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the recently renovated Colerain Family RV location in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RVR stated, "We are excited to expand with a major facility investment in the greater Austin, Texas market. The investment in two new facilities at our Buda, TX location will give us almost 50,000 square feet of sales and service capacity including 46 service bays across two separate full-service dealership facilities. This will allow us to provide an extraordinary experience for our customers in sales and service."

Jon Ferrando added, "The plan provides us a dedicated world-class Airstream facility that will be one of the finest in the country to rival our flagship Airstream of Tampa location. Our team has delivered as the #1 Airstream dealer in the U.S. Central Region for three years in a row. We are also building a new ExploreUSA Supercenter on the campus that will include a wide array of outstanding RV brands."

"The City of Buda is one of the fastest growing in Texas with 145% population growth from 2010-2020 and the dealership location right on I-35 is outstanding. We expect to complete the Airstream store in the second quarter of 2022 and the second ExploreUSA dealership facility in the first quarter of 2023. We appreciate all the support for our plans from the City of Buda Mayor and City Council, Buda Economic Development Corporation, and Chamber of Commerce," added Jon Ferrando.

"The recently renovated Colerain Family RV location is in the Fort Wayne metro area that is the second largest market in Indiana and recently recognized as the fastest-growing community in the Great Lakes region in 2020. RV sales are already dramatically increasing at this location which is a great addition to our Family RV brand in the mid-west," said Jon Ferrando.

To learn more about ExploreUSA, Family RV Group and RV Retailer, please visit: https://www.exploreusa.com/, https://www.familyrvgroup.com/ or https://www.rvretailer.com/

About RV Retailer, LLC

RV Retailer, LLC is a leading recreational vehicle retail company in the United States with a focus on providing an outstanding experience for recreational vehicle customers in new and used sales, service and parts, and customer financial services. Upon completion of the Blue Dog acquisition, RV Retailer will have 71 RV stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Regional store brands include: RV One Superstores, Motor Home Specialist, ExploreUSA, Sonny's Camp-N-Travel, Cousins RV, Camper Clinic, Lifestyle RVs, Family RV Group, Northgate RV, Tom's Camperland and Blue Dog RV, which sell a wide range of new and used RV brands with thousands of RVs in inventory.

RV Retailer is led by co-founders Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President, and John Rizzo, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Jon Ferrando and John Rizzo were instrumental in building America's largest automotive retailer from start-up to over $20 billion in revenue. RV Retailer's leadership team has over 250 years of automotive and RV retail industry experience.

