RV Trader Launches RV Rentals Industry Disruptor: RV Trader Rentals

NORFOLK, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive, parent company to industry leading RV sales marketplace, RV Trader and other premier online recreation and commercial vehicle marketplace sites, has launched RV Trader Rentals. Accessible at rentals.rvtrader.com. The site enables consumers to rent high quality RVs from a selection of trusted dealer fleets as well as screened private owner vehicles.

"The Trader team is thrilled to now offer RV rentals," said Lori Stacy, Chief Executive Officer of Trader Interactive. "For over 30 years, our team of digital retailing experts have demonstrated proven results in developing industry-leading marketplaces -- and now that expertise is powering RV Trader Rentals. Our deep industry relationships with dealers and industry participants combined with an intuitive understanding of consumer needs and a dedicated team of RV rentals experts on standby to offer personal assistance uniquely positions us to respond to the rocketing demand with a helpful, easy and safe RV rental experience for everyone.

The RV rentals industry has experienced a steady increase in growth over the last 5-10 years, with new, more diverse consumer demographics entering the market. The 2021 expected market size by revenue is $280.6m. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought on a surge of interest by new consumers exploring RVing as a safer vacationing option and the interest remains strong into 2021.

"Rentals are not a passing fad; the 2020 spike in rentals merely accelerated an already rapidly expanding market -- and our team is uniquely positioned to take advantage of these trends," said Senthil Velayutham, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Even as we celebrate the launch of RV Trader Rentals, we're already looking forward to further enhancing the user experience for both listers and renters. We'll continue to optimize features like pricing flexibility, communication capability, and booking support, to ensure that we become the leading provider of RV rentals."

RV Trader Rentals presents distinctly differentiated RV rental and listing experiences for RV renters and owners alike. RV Trader's 30+ years of industry leadership combined with superior quality vehicles and unparalleled world-class customer service make renting an RV attainable, convenient and worry-free for all. RV owners can list their rigs for rent with the confidence of high earning potential, an intuitive, easy-to-navigate platform and a team of experts to provide support each step of the way.

ABOUT TRADER INTERACTIVE

Trader Interactive connects buyers, sellers, and renters in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, marine, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Boatline, Aero Trader, and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial vehicle and equipment marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader, Equipment Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, and Tradequip. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com.

