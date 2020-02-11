RV Trader's New Deal Designation Tool Helps Dealers Price Units Competitively

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Trader , the #1 online marketplace for RV shoppers, today announced a new Deal Designation feature in its TraderTraxx portal that gives dealers instant access to competitive pricing information without manual research. The new tool compares a dealer's pricing to the average price of matching units locally and nationwide, and assigns a "Great Deal," "Good Deal," "Fair Deal" or "Above Market" designation to each unit, helping dealers zero in on RVs in their inventory that are above or below market value.

Leveraging RV Trader's proprietary data, Deal Designation:

Reports the average price for a unit of a specific year, make, model and trim without requiring dealers to manually research and monitor similar listings on the RV Trader marketplace

without requiring dealers to manually research and monitor similar listings on the RV Trader marketplace Bases prices on live inventory, requiring at least three units with the same year, make, model and trim to ensure that dealers can price their inventory against relevant units

requiring at least three units with the same year, make, model and trim to ensure that dealers can price their inventory against relevant units Is updated regularly based on the previous day's data and can fluctuate from day to day based on a listing's mileage or price adjustments, enabling timely price adjustments to stay competitive

and can fluctuate from day to day based on a listing's mileage or price adjustments, enabling timely price adjustments to stay competitive Allows easy feedback when dealers question the accuracy of a designation with a "See An Issue" button in the Deal Designation section of TraderTraxx

with a "See An Issue" button in the Deal Designation section of TraderTraxx Can be accessed from the TraderTraxx mobile app, making competitive pricing information available while speaking to customers on the lot

Deal Designation is included free of charge to dealers who list inventory on RV Trader with a Silver subscription or above. It joins a wide range of other insights provided on TraderTraxx to help dealers optimize their digital marketing strategy, including inventory performance, consumer search patterns and marketplace competition. Information spans impressions, pageviews and connections for RV Trader listings; performance of audience and social retargeting ads on third-party websites; top vehicles, top model years and how many units of popular models are currently listed; and a comparison pricing feature showing median market prices of specific units for multiple model years and trims.

"Every data insight we provide to dealers through TraderTraxx helps them build their competitive edge, whether in tracking inventory trends in the market or measuring consumers' interest in their inventory as part of the pre-purchase process," said Paige Bouma, Vice President for Trader Interactive's Recreational Brands including RV Trader. "Deal Designation is a strong addition that eliminates time-consuming manual pricing research and equips dealers with information that may make the difference between losing and closing a sale."

More information about Deal Designation is available by emailing marketing@rvtrader.com or calling 877-354-4068.

About RV Trader

RV Trader is the industry-leading marketplace for buying and selling new and used RVs, including Class A, B, and C vehicles as well as campers and trailers, with more than 2.5 million unique monthly visitors. Listing inventory through RV Trader helps dealers increase their visibility, generate customer connections, drive sales and maximize profits. RV Trader is a division of Trader Interactive and belongs to the well-known "Trader" family of linked brands. For more information, visit www.RVTrader.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, commercial vehicle, and heavy equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's brands include lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader, as well as commercial vehicle marketplaces Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

