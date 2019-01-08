RV Web Services Launches GoSocial Social Media Management Service for RV Dealers

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RV Web Services (RVWS), Trader Interactive's online marketing division dedicated exclusively to the RV industry, today announced a new social media management solution aimed at helping RV dealers attract new customers by building a strong Facebook and Twitter presence. The GoSocial service handles social media posting and advertising on the dealer's behalf, creating visibility in the social channels where today's consumers gather much of their information without requiring dealers to dedicate their own resources.

Services available from the RVWS GoSocial team include creation of Facebook and Twitter pages, optimization of existing pages, weekly content postings to both platforms, monthly Facebook advertising of the dealership's business and inventory, and monthly performance reporting on social media initiatives. Each dealer is assigned an RVWS social media specialist to guide the process, determine strategy, and create content to execute that strategy.

The service leverages RVWS's deep knowledge of the RV industry and affiliation with RV Trader , the #1 online classifieds site for recreational vehicles. This exclusive focus on the RV space – not available from any other social media management service – ensures development of compelling content that will help maximize dealers' social footprint.

"Social channels offer an important and increasingly essential means for RV dealers to expand their customer base, but most dealerships lack the time and personnel to create and manage an effective social media marketing program on their own," said Jim Quinlan, Vice President of Dealer Services at Trader Interactive. "Our GoSocial service enables dealers to maintain an active social profile without taking their own staff away from their core sales-related responsibilities."

About RV Web Services

RV Web Services (RVWS) is a leading provider of online marketing tools designed to help RV dealers build strong businesses. The company provides dealer website development services, search engine marketing, social media management, advanced showroom and inventory listings, and a content management system that work in tandem to generate online leads and sales opportunities. RVWS has been serving dealers for over 15 years and is a division of Trader Interactive. For more information, visit https://rvwebservices.com .

About Trader Interactive

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Leveraging artificial intelligence on an innovative cloud platform, the company's innovative digital solutions improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees around the world by intuitively and seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive powers lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader and Aero Trader as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader and Equipment Trader. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 350 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.traderinteractive.com.

