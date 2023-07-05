RVers Rejoice! The Dyrt PRO Adds 19,000 Overnight Parking, Dump Station and Water Station Locations to Maps

PORTLAND, Ore., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has added more than 19,000 overnight parking, dump station and water station locations to its popular PRO Maps feature. Using The Dyrt PRO ($36/year), RVers can now easily access the largest US database of these facilities in existence.

"As an owner of a camper van , I have become very aware of the challenges of finding dump stations, water stations and overnight parking along your route," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "At The Dyrt, we've focused on helping campers find breathtaking nature experiences, and with this new feature, we're taking the hassle out of those necessary pit stops along the way."

The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report found that about half of campers — some 40 million people — camped in an RV, trailer, camper, van, truck or car in the U.S. in 2022. Adding dump stations, water stations, and overnight parking is the largest ever expansion to The Dyrt's PRO Maps, which also displays all campgrounds in the U.S., including free camping .

"For years I've been juggling multiple apps and subscriptions to locate dump stations, water and overnight parking," says Jake Conway, who works full time from his RV while traveling the country with his family. "Having all of this information in The Dyrt is going to save me considerable money and time. Even if you go on one RV trip a year, The Dyrt PRO is a no-brainer with the addition of these features."

In what is likely the most famous example of needing to locate convenient dump stations, a Dave Matthews Band tour bus once dumped 800 pounds of waste on a passenger boat in the Chicago River in 2004. "Look, I love Dave as much as the next camper," says Smith, "but don't be like DMB. Get The Dyrt PRO."

