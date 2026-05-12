RVezy Pioneered the RV Rental App. Ten Years Later, It Is Still the Only One Built for Both Sides of the Journey

The platform that invented the category in North America is now transforming how California families rent RVs and how California RV owners turn idle assets into meaningful income, through the industry's only double-sided host and guest app

CALIFORNIA, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - When RVezy launched the first RV rental app in North America, the goal was simple: make renting an RV as easy as the name suggests. A decade later, that goal has become a standard the rest of the industry has yet to match.

RVezy today highlights the continued expansion of its industry-leading mobile app in California, the most significant RV travel market in North America, as the state enters its biggest road trip season in a generation. The RVezy app remains the only true double-sided RV rental app in North America, serving hosts and guests seamlessly on a single platform available on both iOS and Android.

The name is RVezy. The app is the proof.

"We did not build the first RV rental app because we had a technology agenda," said Michael McNaught, CEO of RVezy. "We built it because the experience of renting or listing an RV was far more complicated than it needed to be. The name says it all. Everything we build is measured against one question: does this make it easier? The app is the answer to that question, made tangible."

The Platform That Started the Category

RVezy launched the first dedicated RV rental app in North America, establishing a new standard for how peer-to-peer RV transactions could be managed from a mobile device. From that foundation, the platform has continued to build the most comprehensive in-app rental experience in the industry.

Today, the RVezy app handles every step of the rental journey in one place. Guests search listings, book, communicate with owners, complete digital check-in with photo documentation, manage pickup and return, and access support — all without leaving the application. Owners list their RV, manage their calendar, communicate with guests, complete inspections, and receive same-day payouts directly to their bank account — all within the same app, on the same device.

The RVezy app consistently holds the highest ratings in its category on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, recognized by guests and hosts for ease of use and reliability.

One App. Two Sides. One Experience.

The decision to build a single application serving both hosts and guests was deliberate and remains unique in the industry. For the growing number of California families who both rent RVs for vacation and list their own RV when not using it, the seamless transition between the two experiences on a single platform is a meaningful practical advantage.

"The families we serve are not just renters or just owners," said McNaught. "They are both. They use their RV for three or four weeks a year and list it for the rest. They should not need two apps, two accounts, two sets of credentials. They need one platform that understands both sides of their relationship with their RV. That is what we built."

Transforming How California RV Owners Generate Income

The double-sided architecture of the RVezy app has particular significance for California's RV owner community. More than 20,000 California RV owners have listed their vehicles on RVezy — part of a network of over 100,000 American RV owners who have used the platform to generate income from an asset that would otherwise sit idle for the majority of the year.

For these owners, the app experience is central to the decision to list. Setting up a listing takes under 5 minutes. Calendar management syncs with personal schedules to prevent double bookings. Guest communication happens in real time within a secure in-app messaging environment. And payouts are initiated on the same day the RV is picked up, deposited directly to the owner's bank account of choice.

"An RV sitting in a driveway for eleven months of the year is an asset that is costing money rather than generating it," said McNaught. "We built the app to make listing so simple that the decision to turn that asset into income becomes obvious. Five minutes to list. Same-day payouts. Everything managed from one app. That is what easy actually looks like for an owner."

The Digital Check-In That Changed Pickup Day

Among the features that have most consistently driven guest satisfaction, RVezy's digital check-in and photo inspection process stands out. Built directly into the app, the check-in allows hosts and guests to complete a joint inspection with real-time photo documentation before the RV leaves for its trip.

The result is a pickup experience that is faster, clearer, and free of the paperwork and ambiguity that characterized RV rentals before the feature existed. Disputes about vehicle condition at return have been significantly reduced. Guest confidence at pickup — particularly among first-time renters — has measurably improved.

As California enters a summer defined by a surge in first-time RV renters, this feature takes on added significance. For a family embarking on their first RV trip, a seamless digital check-in process is not a technical detail. It is the moment the trip begins.

About RVezy

RVezy is a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace operating across Canada and the United States. Founded in 2016 by RV enthusiasts, RVezy pioneered the RV rental app category in North America and continues to operate the only double-sided host and guest RV rental app in North America. With award-winning customer service, the most comprehensive roadside and trip interruption program in the industry, and a network of more than 100,000 American RV owners, RVezy is redefining what it means to rent — and own — an RV. Learn more at www.rvezy.com.

SOURCE RVezy.com